DeepSeek R1: Here's how to use the ChatGPT rival on PC and mobile

The launch of DeepSeek R1, a Chinese alternative to ChatGPT, has made waves in the AI community. Now the most downloaded app on the App Store, DeepSeek R1 combines innovation with accessibility, making it a game-changer in the world of artificial intelligence.

Here’s everything you need to know about DeepSeek R1, including how to use it on PCs and mobile devices, and what sets it apart from the competition.

What makes DeepSeek R1 stand out?

DeepSeek R1 is an open-source AI model that’s quickly gaining popularity as a credible rival to ChatGPT. It offers a user-friendly interface that’s easy for anyone familiar with AI chatbots to navigate.

One standout feature is its ability for tech-savvy users to run the model locally on their hardware using Ollama, providing better privacy and reducing reliance on cloud services.

How to use DeepSeek R1 on your computer

For PC users, DeepSeek R1 functions similarly to ChatGPT and can be accessed through any web browser. The setup is simple:

1. Log In: Visit the DeepSeek R1 website and log in with your email, Gmail, or phone number.

2. Interface: Once logged in, you’ll see an interface that feels familiar to anyone who has used ChatGPT, making it easy to start using the AI right away.

Using DeepSeek R1 on mobile devices

DeepSeek R1 is also available on mobile platforms, making it accessible to users on the go. It’s currently the top download in global app stores.

1. Download: Find the DeepSeek R1 app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Log-in: Use your email, Gmail, or other supported credentials to log in.

3. Mobile features: The mobile app offers the same powerful AI interaction as the web version, ensuring a seamless experience across devices.

Running DeepSeek R1 locally with Ollama

For those who prefer to run AI models locally to protect privacy, DeepSeek R1 can be integrated with Ollama, a tool that allows users to host large language models on their personal hardware.

System requirements

A high-spec PC with a powerful Nvidia GPU is recommended for the best performance.

Steps to install and run

1. Download Ollama from its official website or install it via Homebrew for Mac users.

2. In the terminal, enter the command:

bash

CopyEdit

ollama run deepseek-r1:8b

3. The model will download and launch on your machine.

This setup keeps all your interactions local, ensuring privacy.