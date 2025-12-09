Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Fitness+ to be launched in India on Dec 15: Check subscription plans

Apple Fitness+ to be launched in India on Dec 15: Check subscription plans

Apple confirms Fitness Plus is going to be launched in India on December 15, bringing guided workouts, personalised plans, music-driven sessions and integration across Apple devices

Apple Fitness Plus launching in India Dec 15
Apple Fitness Plus launching in India Dec 15 (Image: Apple)
Sweta Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Apple has announced the launch of Fitness Plus service in India for December 15. Fitness Plus is the company’s subscription service that offers guided workouts, meditation sessions and personalised fitness plans across Apple devices. With this rollout, users in 49 countries and regions, including India, will get access to all 12 workout types on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple Fitness Plus: Price and availability

  • Apple Fitness Plus (monthly): Rs 149 
  • Apple Fitness Plus (yearly): Rs 999, sharing up to five other family members

Apple Fitness Plus: Compatible devices

  • iPhone 8 or newer running iOS 16.1 or above
  • Apple Watch Series 3 or later using watchOS 7.2 or above, paired to an iPhone 6s or newer on iOS 14.3 or later

Bundle deals on new devices

Customers buying a new eligible Apple device, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3 or Powerbeats Pro 2, get three months of Apple Fitness Plus at no extra cost.

Apple Fitness Plus: What is it

The company said that Fitness Plus works closely with Apple devices so users can see real-time data on screen. This includes heart rate, calories burned, activity rings progress and the burn bar. These metrics appear when using the service with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3. Apple mentioned that workouts are available in different formats that range from five minutes to 45 minutes.

Workout options and custom plans

Fitness Plus offers various workout categories. These include strength, yoga, HIIT, pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing and meditation. Users can also choose to follow sessions with or without equipment. For those who want guided help, custom plans can create a personalised schedule based on preferred workouts, durations, trainers and music.

Music category

Apple said that Music is key to the Fitness Plus experience. Fitness Plus uses Apple Music to power its playlists. Categories include Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop or R&B, Latin Grooves and Latest Hits. Apple is adding a new K-Pop music category that will appear across all workout types. There is also the Artist Spotlight series, which builds full playlists around individual artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez and Coldplay.   

Tools for consistency

FitnessPlus includes several features that aim to keep users engaged.
  • Stay Consistent provides a preset weekly schedule.
  • Push Further gives longer or more challenging workouts. 
  • Get Started helps beginners with simple routines based on their chosen activities. 

Audio stories

The Time to Walk feature will also be available. It is an audio series where well-known personalities share stories, photos and music while users walk. Past guests include Camila Cabello, Jane Fonda, Shawn Mendes and Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda. 

Curated workout collections

Collections offer another way to explore the service. These are groups of workouts arranged around a single goal or theme, such as Run Your First 5K, No Shoes Workouts, Pilates for More Than Your Core or So Fresh 90s Dance.

Meditation themes and techniques

Users can choose from 12 different meditation themes such as Calm, Sleep and Sound. Each theme includes easy-to-follow techniques. These sessions are designed to help users recharge during the day, improve their focus, and build a better connection with themselves and the people around them. 

