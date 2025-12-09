Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, you can create YouTube Shorts within Adobe Premiere Mobile app for iOS

Now, you can create YouTube Shorts within Adobe Premiere Mobile app for iOS

Adobe adds a new YouTube Shorts creation space to Premiere Mobile, offering templates, AI tools, and faster editing workflows tailored for short-form content creators

Adobe's YouTube Shorts space
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Adobe has introduced a dedicated YouTube Shorts creation space inside Premiere Mobile app for iOS. According to Adobe, the section gives creators a focused workspace where they can access templates, AI-powered tools and a streamlined export path to YouTube, reducing the need to switch between multiple apps. With short video creation becoming increasingly central to online platforms, Adobe’s update aims to simplify the process and make Premiere Mobile more relevant to everyday creators who publish directly from their phones.

Adobe’s YouTube Shorts space: Details

According to the company, the space is designed to reduce the time creators spend assembling short videos. Users can browse a gallery of ready-made templates, complete with built-in text, transitions and effects. These can be customised by swapping media, changing timing or modifying styles. Creators can also convert their own Shorts into reusable templates when uploading to their YouTube channel. The company highlights this as a move aimed at encouraging remix culture and trend creation on the platform.
 
For those who prefer full manual control, Premiere Mobile still offers an unlimited multi-track timeline, letting users stack clips, audio and overlays with precision. Tools like Enhance Speech help clean up dialogue, while Generative Sound Effects can produce timing-based audio using the creator’s own voice. Adobe’s Firefly-powered AI features are also integrated to help generate visual elements or refine footage where needed. 
 
The new YouTube space also supports quick exports. After editing, users can share the finished video to YouTube Shorts directly, avoiding the multiple-app juggling. Premiere Mobile’s new Shorts-focused tools are designed to streamline the entire workflow, making it easier for creators to shape their ideas and publish to YouTube without leaving the app.  
 
Adobe highlights templates as one of the fastest ways to start creating. The YouTube Shorts Templates Gallery includes a range of styles, day-in-the-life, travel, behind-the-scenes, and more with fresh options expected to roll out regularly. Each template includes pre-set text and transitions, so users only need to drop in their own photos or clips.
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

