Home / Technology / Tech News / DigiBoxx launches new cloud storage solution for enterprises, individuals

DigiBoxx launches new cloud storage solution for enterprises, individuals

Megh3 will be available at Rs 1,299 per month for storing up to 1TB data, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Digital file sharing and cloud storage service provider DigiBoxx on Wednesday announced the launch of a new data storage solution for corporates and individuals.

Megh3 will provide customers with fast, simple, elastic storage solutions at their fingertips at attractive pricing, combining both simplicity and affordability, the domestic software as a service (SaaS) based digital storage platform said in a release.

Megh3 will be available at Rs 1,299 per month for storing up to 1TB data, it said.

Megh3 protects and retrieves data at any time from anywhere on any device, helping streamline workflows, unifying brand inventory across multiple touchpoints, allowing teams to function effectively and in sync, the company said.

Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx, said, "...we have put tremendous effort into adding new features, keeping in mind the myriad data storage requirements of customers. I am confident that Megh3 will be instrumental in bringing about organizational transformation as it affords both reliability and scalability.

"In addition, with growing concerns over data ownership and digital IP, it is necessary to be more conscious about where your data is being stored. Our servers and data centres are based in India, ensuring the user's digital assets are stored safely in the country."

In India, Megh3 is powered by Hitachi through Hitachi Systems India.

"This revolutionary product sets a new standard for digital storage, offering unprecedented accessibility and top-notch security for all your data sharing needs across platforms," said Anuj Gupta, Director & CEO Hitachi Systems India Pvt Ltd.

Apart from providing digital storage, asset management and backup solutions for individuals, gig workers, and government organisations, DigiBoxx clients also include Chola MS, Enormous, HDFC Life, Jio, ProBurst and Schneider Electric.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life

RBI's norms on outsourcing IT services will improve corporate governance

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform 'Azure Operator Nexus'

Li-Fi: Know about light-based wireless tech that is 100x faster than Wi-Fi

Indian brand Vu launches 98-inch Masterpiece TV at Rs 600,000: Details here

Realme C53 budget smartphone with 108MP camera launched at Rs 9999: Details

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

AI won't replace the need for human spies, says Britain's MI6 chief

Topics :Cloud servicescloud platformTechnologyData storagedata storage industry

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story