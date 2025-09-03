Home / Technology / Tech News / Dolby Vision 2 HDR debuts with content-based AI optimisations: What's new

Dolby Vision 2 HDR debuts with content-based AI optimisations: What's new

Dolby Vision 2 HDR arrives with AI-driven adaptive picture controls, new creative tools, and two product tiers, including the high-performance Dolby Vision 2 Max

Dolby Vision 2 HDR format
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Dolby has announced Dolby Vision 2, the next generation of its HDR format, arriving a decade after the original Dolby Vision format. This new version brings a re-engineered image engine along with “Content Intelligence,” a collection of AI-powered tools that automatically fine-tune picture quality depending on the content type and the lighting conditions in the room.
 
Hisense will be the first TV maker to launch models with Dolby Vision 2, while French broadcaster CANAL+ has confirmed it will support the format across films, series, and live sports programming. 

Dolby Vision 2: What’s new

Dolby Vision 2 is powered by a redesigned image engine that the company said takes advantage of modern TV hardware. It builds on the existing Dolby Vision ecosystem, which already spans movies, TV shows, live sports, and gaming, but introduces several upgrades.
 
The headline addition is Content Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven features designed to adapt picture quality dynamically. The following features are part of the Content Intelligence system:
  • Precision Black: enhances clarity in dark scenes without losing creative intent.
  • Light Sense: adjusts picture quality by combining ambient light detection with reference lighting data embedded in content.
  • Sports and Gaming Optimisation: brings tailored adjustments like motion control and white point tweaks for fast-moving visuals.
Dolby Vision 2 also supports bi-directional tone mapping, allowing TVs with high brightness and wider colour gamuts to deliver sharper contrast and richer colours, while staying true to how content creators intended it to look.
Beyond HDR, Dolby Vision 2 introduces Authentic Motion, which the company describes as a motion control tool that reduces judder on a shot-by-shot basis for a more cinematic experience.

Dolby Vision 2: Availability

Dolby Vision 2 HDR format will be available in two tiers:
  • Dolby Vision 2 Max, designed for flagship TVs with premium hardware.
  • Dolby Vision 2, which brings most of the new features to mainstream models.
Hisense will be the first TV brand to integrate Dolby Vision 2 into its premium lineup, including RGB-MiniLED models. These will be powered by MediaTek’s new Pentonic 800 chip, the first chip to support Dolby Vision 2 natively.
 
On the content side, French broadcaster CANAL+ has committed to supporting Dolby Vision 2 across its catalogue, including movies, TV shows, and live sports.

Topics :DolbytvsSmart TVs

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

