Instagram explores picture-in-picture mode for Reels on phones: Report

Instagram's picture-in-picture test for Reels mirrors features on TikTok and YouTube, aimed at boosting engagement and retention on the social media platform

instagram
instagram(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Instagram is testing a new picture-in-picture feature for Reels, according to a TechCrunch report. The feature allows users to keep Reels playing in a small floating window while browsing other apps, enabling multitasking. Reportedly, trial users are receiving a pop-up explaining the feature and how to activate it.

How picture-in-picture works

The feature could help boost engagement, particularly for longer Reels. With attention spans shrinking, the ability to watch content in the background while carrying out other tasks may keep viewers connected. For instance, users can let a Reel run while replying to a message or scrolling through X. 

Not new to social media

Picture-in-picture is already available on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, allowing viewers to watch videos without being confined to a single screen. Instagram’s adoption of the tool may help creators retain audiences for extended content, while also increasing overall watch time across the app.

Earlier hints from Mosseri

The development aligns with earlier remarks from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who hinted a few months ago that picture-in-picture could be introduced. Responding to a user’s query on when Instagram might offer the feature “like TikTok and YouTube,” Mosseri had said he would “talk to the team and see if we can figure something out.”

Limited rollout for now

At present, Instagram is offering the feature to a small group of users. As with many experimental updates, there is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout. 

Recent updates

Recently, Instagram had introduced a feature to let creators link Reels together, helping audiences follow their series content easily. Introducing the feature, Instagram said that the update comes as more people share content in an episodic format, with many gaining traction through “Reels series.” With the new option, creators can connect one reel to another around a theme or topic. This makes it simpler for viewers to dive deeper into a creator’s work and continue watching related videos.

Topics :Tech NewsInstagramREEL VIEWSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

