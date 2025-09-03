Instagram explores picture-in-picture mode for Reels on phones: Report

The feature could help boost engagement, particularly for longer Reels. With attention spans shrinking, the ability to watch content in the background while carrying out other tasks may keep viewers connected. For instance, users can let a Reel run while replying to a message or scrolling through X.

Not new to social media

Picture-in-picture is already available on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, allowing viewers to watch videos without being confined to a single screen. Instagram’s adoption of the tool may help creators retain audiences for extended content, while also increasing overall watch time across the app.

Earlier hints from Mosseri

The development aligns with earlier remarks from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who hinted a few months ago that picture-in-picture could be introduced. Responding to a user’s query on when Instagram might offer the feature “like TikTok and YouTube,” Mosseri had said he would “talk to the team and see if we can figure something out.”