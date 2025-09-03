Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

The US tech giant is in advanced discussions with its current Indian manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, as well as potential new suppliers like Micromax-owned Bhagwati Products. These vendors already assemble the Pixel 9a model, which Alphabet may phase out soon, the news report said.

Alphabet is also working to strengthen its presence in India. The company has appointed 18 distributors and is selling devices through Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, and over 2,000 smaller retail stores. Local manufacturing, now a year old, has reduced import duties of 16.5 per cent, making Pixel smartphones more competitive with Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s premium Galaxy models.

While Alphabet has not confirmed specific export destinations, industry executives suggest India could serve as a production hub for international markets, including the US, the news report said. If Apple can export significant volumes from India to the US, Pixel exports could likely follow a similar path, an executive said, as quoted by the news report.

Alphabet, Nvidia plan $30 bn AI push via Vast Data

Alphabet’s CapitalG and Nvidia are in discussions to invest in US-based AI infrastructure firm Vast Data, which could see a valuation of up to $30 billion, news agency Reuters reported last month. Vast Data aims to raise billions from major tech companies, venture capital firms, and private equity investors, positioning itself as one of the top AI startups globally.

Headquartered in New York, Vast Data provides storage solutions for large AI data centres, ensuring efficient data flow across GPUs from companies like Nvidia. Its clients include Elon Musk’s xAI and AI cloud-computing startup CoreWeave. Analysts say Vast Data’s key role in the AI ecosystem makes it an attractive acquisition target.