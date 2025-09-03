Home / Technology / Tech News / Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

Alphabet is in advanced discussions with its current Indian manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, as well as potential new suppliers like Micromax-owned Bhagwati Products

Google Pixel 10
The company’s move comes as it seeks to reduce risks from US tariffs and strengthen its supply chain outside Taiwan.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
India is fast becoming a key hub for Google Pixel smartphone production. Alphabet is not only increasing local manufacturing of its premium Pixel 10 Series but is also preparing to export these devices, according to a report by The Economic Times. The company’s move comes as it seeks to reduce risks from US tariffs and strengthen its supply chain outside Taiwan. 
The US tech giant is in advanced discussions with its current Indian manufacturing partners, Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, as well as potential new suppliers like Micromax-owned Bhagwati Products. These vendors already assemble the Pixel 9a model, which Alphabet may phase out soon, the news report said.   

Exports could target global markets

While Alphabet has not confirmed specific export destinations, industry executives suggest India could serve as a production hub for international markets, including the US, the news report said. If Apple can export significant volumes from India to the US, Pixel exports could likely follow a similar path, an executive said, as quoted by the news report. 
Alphabet is also working to strengthen its presence in India. The company has appointed 18 distributors and is selling devices through Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, and over 2,000 smaller retail stores. Local manufacturing, now a year old, has reduced import duties of 16.5 per cent, making Pixel smartphones more competitive with Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s premium Galaxy models.   

Alphabet, Nvidia plan $30 bn AI push via Vast Data

Alphabet’s CapitalG and Nvidia are in discussions to invest in US-based AI infrastructure firm Vast Data, which could see a valuation of up to $30 billion, news agency Reuters reported last month. Vast Data aims to raise billions from major tech companies, venture capital firms, and private equity investors, positioning itself as one of the top AI startups globally. 
Headquartered in New York, Vast Data provides storage solutions for large AI data centres, ensuring efficient data flow across GPUs from companies like Nvidia. Its clients include Elon Musk’s xAI and AI cloud-computing startup CoreWeave. Analysts say Vast Data’s key role in the AI ecosystem makes it an attractive acquisition target. 
CapitalG and Nvidia, an existing investor, are expected to participate in the round, which could conclude in the coming weeks. While TechCrunch had reported on the company’s fundraising plans, details about the $30 billion valuation and involvement of these investors are new.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

