Garena Free Fire Max: September 3 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed new redeem codes for September 3. Here is a step-by-step guide to help players out with the redemption of today's codes

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for September 3, giving players a chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and more in-game bonuses.
 
Since these codes come with both time restrictions and limited redemptions, it is recommended that players use them at the earliest to avoid missing out. 
Here’s a list of the active codes available today, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 3 are:
  • GYTK-56E4-D2ET
  • RYTB-4R3E-DV34
  • FBV4-567U-IKBV
  • JHVG-CXZ5-TYUI
  • MNOV-34RT-56UX
  • CVFD-94KL-OWEI
  • ZAQX-SWED-CVFR
  • BNGH-NJMK-POIU
  • YHNM-KIOL-P098
  • XSWE-C57C-VBGH
  • PLKM-UJNB-VGFT
  • QAZX-SWC3-EDRF
  • TGBN-HYUJ-MKI8
  • OI8U-Y6T5-R4E3
  • VFRT-BNJK-IU87
  • MJIU-87YH-TGBV

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.
 
The codes can unlock exclusive rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition cosmetic items. 
 
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically remains active for only around twelve hours, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they lapse.
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

