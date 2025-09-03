Garena Free Fire Max: September 3 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for September 3, giving players a chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and more in-game bonuses.

Since these codes come with both time restrictions and limited redemptions, it is recommended that players use them at the earliest to avoid missing out.

Here’s a list of the active codes available today, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 3 are:

GYTK-56E4-D2ET

RYTB-4R3E-DV34

FBV4-567U-IKBV

JHVG-CXZ5-TYUI

MNOV-34RT-56UX

CVFD-94KL-OWEI

ZAQX-SWED-CVFR

BNGH-NJMK-POIU

YHNM-KIOL-P098

XSWE-C57C-VBGH

PLKM-UJNB-VGFT

QAZX-SWC3-EDRF

TGBN-HYUJ-MKI8

OI8U-Y6T5-R4E3

VFRT-BNJK-IU87

MJIU-87YH-TGBV

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.