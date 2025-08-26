Don't like new Google Phone app UI? Here's how to revert to older version

Google had recently rolled out an update to the Phone app on Android, introducing a refreshed UI, new gestures, and Material 3 Expressive design elements. However, the redesign has not gone down well with users. Beyond the revamped dialler interface, the way calls are answered has changed; calls can be accepted or declined with a slide gesture, which can be confusing for less tech-savvy users.

Soon, social media was flooded with memes and lighthearted posts about the update. While many users felt it disrupted years of muscle memory, leading to accidental hang-ups and harder access to contacts, the refreshed layout does bring clearer separation in contacts and call history with new horizontal lines for better readability.

Overall, the new design feels less intuitive and comes with a noticeable learning curve for many. Many users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the update, calling it "blocky, and oversized," but some found the newly introduced interface up to their liking. Some Reddit and X users have criticised the new design updates, calling them "oversized and ugly." If you want the old UI back, here is a step-by-step guide to do that on your smartphone. Step 1: Play Store On the Play Store app of your Android smartphone, tap on the profile icon (the one with the picture) located in the top right corner.

Scroll down and select Settings.

Tap on the “Network preferences” dropdown and go to “Auto-update apps.”

Now choose “Don’t auto-update apps” to stop the dialler app from automatic updates. Step 2: Clear Cache In Settings on your phone, go to Apps, and then to Phone.

Tap on “Storage & cache” and choose “Clear cache” option. Step 3: Phone App in Play Store In the Play Store, search for Google Phone app.

Choose the app from the search results.

Select "Uninstall."