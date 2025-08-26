Don't like new Google Phone app UI? Here's how to revert to older version

Step 1: Play Store
- On the Play Store app of your Android smartphone, tap on the profile icon (the one with the picture) located in the top right corner.
- Scroll down and select Settings.
- Tap on the “Network preferences” dropdown and go to “Auto-update apps.”
- Now choose “Don’t auto-update apps” to stop the dialler app from automatic updates.
Step 2: Clear Cache
- In Settings on your phone, go to Apps, and then to Phone.
- Tap on “Storage & cache” and choose “Clear cache” option.
Step 3: Phone App in Play Store
- In the Play Store, search for Google Phone app.
- Choose the app from the search results.
- Select “Uninstall.”
