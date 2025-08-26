After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its third-generation AirPods Pro later this year. A Bloomberg report outlining Apple’s 2025 hardware roadmap—which includes the iPhone 17 lineup, next-gen Apple Watch models, and a new iPad Pro—also mentions that refreshed AirPods Pro are in the works. The upcoming earbuds are said to feature advanced health-tracking capabilities, including heart-rate monitoring, similar to what Apple introduced with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.

Earlier, MacRumors spotted references to an unreleased product labelled “AirPods Pro 3” within the developer beta of iOS 26, further hinting that a launch could be on the horizon.

AirPods Pro 3: What to expect Apple is said to be exploring new health-tracking functions for the next-generation AirPods Pro, expanding on recent innovations introduced with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Those Beats earbuds, released earlier this year, feature heart-rate monitoring using optical sensors—technology commonly associated with smartwatches. In contrast, Apple is believed to be testing an acoustic-based method that leverages the in-ear microphones already built into AirPods to measure heart rate non-invasively and without additional sensors. This approach ties into a research paper Apple published in May, where it outlined experiments using an in-house AI model to estimate heart rate from audio signals.