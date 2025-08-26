Home / Technology / Tech News / After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model

After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch AirPods Pro 3 this year, with upgrades including heart-rate monitoring, IR sensors, a new H3 chip, and Apple Intelligence features

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Image: Apple)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Image: Apple)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its third-generation AirPods Pro later this year. A Bloomberg report outlining Apple’s 2025 hardware roadmap—which includes the iPhone 17 lineup, next-gen Apple Watch models, and a new iPad Pro—also mentions that refreshed AirPods Pro are in the works. The upcoming earbuds are said to feature advanced health-tracking capabilities, including heart-rate monitoring, similar to what Apple introduced with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.
Earlier, MacRumors spotted references to an unreleased product labelled “AirPods Pro 3” within the developer beta of iOS 26, further hinting that a launch could be on the horizon.

AirPods Pro 3: What to expect

Apple is said to be exploring new health-tracking functions for the next-generation AirPods Pro, expanding on recent innovations introduced with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Those Beats earbuds, released earlier this year, feature heart-rate monitoring using optical sensors—technology commonly associated with smartwatches. In contrast, Apple is believed to be testing an acoustic-based method that leverages the in-ear microphones already built into AirPods to measure heart rate non-invasively and without additional sensors.
 
This approach ties into a research paper Apple published in May, where it outlined experiments using an in-house AI model to estimate heart rate from audio signals.
From a design perspective, major changes are not expected, though the AirPods Pro 3 may gain integrated infrared (IR) sensors. These could enhance spatial audio precision and introduce support for hands-free gesture controls.
 
In addition, Apple is reportedly developing a separate AirPods Pro variant equipped with built-in cameras. Such a model could provide environmental awareness to enhance Apple Intelligence features. However, this version is believed to still be in early testing and may not arrive alongside the third generation.
 
Other upgrades likely include a new H3 chip, designed to improve noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency, while also enabling tighter integration with Apple Intelligence features through a connected iPhone.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy A07 MediaTek Helio G99, 5000mAh battery unveiled: Specs

Google expands NotebookLM video overviews to 80 languages: What's new

Garena Free Fire Max: August 26 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

OpenAI unveils India-first plan, to give 500K free ChatGPT licences

Tech Wrap Aug 25: OnePlus Pad 3, Android apps on Windows, Google Drive

Topics :Apple Wireless EarphonesApple AirPods

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story