Apple rolls out iOS 26 betas, final release expected with iPhone 17 series

Apple has rolled out fresh beta builds of iOS 26 for developers and public testers, aiming to polish the experience for supported iPhones. The eighth developer beta and fifth public beta don’t add new features but instead focus on fine-tuning ahead of the broader release, expected next month.

According to 9to5Mac, this may be the final beta cycle for iOS 26 before Apple makes the update widely available. Historically, Apple has shipped eight developer betas for versions spanning iOS 13 through iOS 18, which suggests iOS 26 could follow the same pattern. That said, another beta could still arrive if last-minute bugs or issues surface.

ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model With no additional betas anticipated, Apple is likely to push the iOS 26 release candidate (RC) soon after unveiling the iPhone 17 series in early September. 9to5Mac predicts the public rollout of iOS 26 could begin around September 16 for eligible iPhones, while the iPhone 17 lineup will ship with it pre-installed. iOS 26: What’s new? Touted as one of the most significant redesigns in years, iOS 26 introduces the Liquid Glass interface, featuring smoother transparency effects, reworked animations, and refreshed icons. Both the Home and Lock Screens now allow deeper widget customisation.

Apple Intelligence expands its role with live translation baked into the Phone and Messages apps, smarter contextual suggestions, and more advanced Visual Intelligence capabilities. Features like Genmoji see improvements, and Image Playground now supports new ChatGPT-powered creative styles. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Apple may offer reverse wireless charging with Pro models Several stock apps have also been upgraded. The Phone app sports a simplified UI, the Messages app gains poll functionality, and Apple has added a dedicated Games app to track progress, explore titles, and access Apple Arcade content. iOS 26: Eligible iPhone models iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 While iOS 26 will run on all of the above, Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.