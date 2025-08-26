Samsung Galaxy A07 MediaTek Helio G99, 5000mAh battery unveiled: Specs

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A07 smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Galaxy A07 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display of a 90Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera sensor, IP54 dust and water resistance, and 25W wired charging. The smartphone is offered in Green, Light Violet, and Black colour options. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A07: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor (6nm). It is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports microSD card for expandable storage, up to 2TB. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display of a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the imaging front, there is a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. The main camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps (frames per second). On the front, it features an 8MP camera sensor. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with fast wired charging support, up to 25W. While the Galaxy A06 lacked durability certification, the Galaxy A07 is IP54 certified. The A07 runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15. The smartphone will be supported with six OS and security updates, which is more than its predecessor; the Galaxy A06 offered only two years of OS updates.