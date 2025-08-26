Apple's Koregaon Park retail store in Pune opens on September 4: Details

Apple has confirmed that its first retail store in Pune will officially open on September 4. Named Apple Koregaon Park, this will be the company’s fourth outlet in India after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and the soon-to-launch Apple Hebbal store in Bengaluru, which opens on September 2. Apple said the store barricade was revealed today, showcasing artwork inspired by peacock feathers – similar to the design recently unveiled for the Bengaluru outlet.

Just like at Apple Hebbal, visitors to Apple Koregaon Park will be able to explore the entire lineup of Apple products and try out the latest features and services. The store will also provide assistance from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business Experts. Additionally, customers can participate in Today at Apple sessions, which focus on creativity and skill-building with Apple products.