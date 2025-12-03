Home / Technology / Tech News / Dyson launches HushJet Purifier Compact in India: Check price and features

Dyson launches HushJet Purifier Compact in India: Check price and features

Dyson's new HushJet Purifier Compact brings stronger airflow, quieter performance and a long-lasting 360-degree Electrostatic Filter to help improve air quality in compact spaces

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Dyson has launched its new HushJet Purifier Compact, which is designed to filter PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds. According to Dyson, the purifier uses the company’s new HushJet Nozzle to deliver stronger airflow while keeping noise levels down. It also includes a 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter that Dyson said can last up to five years.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Price and availability

  • Dyson HushJet Purifier: Rs 29,900
  • Colour: Black and Teal
The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is available at Dyson’s official website (Dyson.in) and Dyson outlets across India. 

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Details

Dyson said that the purifier focuses on improving indoor air during both day and night. It helps capture pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide from cooking, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The purifier comes with a fully sealed filtration system, which Dyson claimed captures 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It is also said to be suitable for homes with pets, as it helps remove allergens such as dander and pet odour. 
 
Dyson said that the new HushJet Purifier Compact purifier, despite its compact size, offers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 250 meter cube per hour, providing whole-room purification. As for the area it can cover, Dyson said that it is suitable for rooms as big as 100 meter sq. The 360-degree Electrostatic Filter, coupled with the new HushJet Entrainment Nozzle, enables the purifier to project streams of purified air, covering up to 1076 sq. ft. The company also claimed that the Electrostatic Filter can last up to five years.
 
Dyson said that the airflow system of the HushJet Purifier Compact purifier is built to reduce turbulence and noise, allowing it to run at 24 dB in Sleep Mode.
The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact purifier features a smart auto mode which uses sensors to monitor air quality in real time, automatically adjusting performance. Air quality monitoring is also available through the MyDyson app which offers additional functionalities such as custom purification schedules, filterlife update, and more. The purifier also works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free use.
 
Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Specifications
  • Size: 45cm x 23cm x 23cm
  • Weight: 3.5kg
  • Filtration: Electrostatic filtration and activated carbon filtration for up to 99.97 per cent down to 0.3 microns
  • Max room size: 100m2
  • CADR: 250 m3/h
  • Filter life: Up to 5 years 360-degree electrostatic particulate

Topics :Tech NewsDyson in IndiaDysonair pollution in India

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

