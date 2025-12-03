Dyson launches HushJet Purifier Compact in India: Check price and features

Dyson has launched its new HushJet Purifier Compact, which is designed to filter PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds. According to Dyson, the purifier uses the company’s new HushJet Nozzle to deliver stronger airflow while keeping noise levels down. It also includes a 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter that Dyson said can last up to five years.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Price and availability

Dyson HushJet Purifier: Rs 29,900

Colour: Black and Teal

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is available at Dyson’s official website (Dyson.in) and Dyson outlets across India.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Details Dyson said that the purifier focuses on improving indoor air during both day and night. It helps capture pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide from cooking, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The purifier comes with a fully sealed filtration system, which Dyson claimed captures 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It is also said to be suitable for homes with pets, as it helps remove allergens such as dander and pet odour. Dyson said that the new HushJet Purifier Compact purifier, despite its compact size, offers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 250 meter cube per hour, providing whole-room purification. As for the area it can cover, Dyson said that it is suitable for rooms as big as 100 meter sq. The 360-degree Electrostatic Filter, coupled with the new HushJet Entrainment Nozzle, enables the purifier to project streams of purified air, covering up to 1076 sq. ft. The company also claimed that the Electrostatic Filter can last up to five years.

Dyson said that the airflow system of the HushJet Purifier Compact purifier is built to reduce turbulence and noise, allowing it to run at 24 dB in Sleep Mode. ALSO READ: Now, Google lets you virtually try apparel by uploading photo: How it works The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact purifier features a smart auto mode which uses sensors to monitor air quality in real time, automatically adjusting performance. Air quality monitoring is also available through the MyDyson app which offers additional functionalities such as custom purification schedules, filterlife update, and more. The purifier also works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free use.