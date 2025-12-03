Dyson launches HushJet Purifier Compact in India: Check price and features

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Dyson has launched its new HushJet Purifier Compact, which is designed to filter PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, dust mites, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds. According to Dyson, the purifier uses the company’s new HushJet Nozzle to deliver stronger airflow while keeping noise levels down. It also includes a 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter that Dyson said can last up to five years.
Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Price and availability
Dyson HushJet Purifier: Rs 29,900
Colour: Black and Teal
The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is available at Dyson’s official website (Dyson.in) and Dyson outlets across India.
Dyson said that the purifier focuses on improving indoor air during both day and night. It helps capture pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, mould spores, nitrogen dioxide from cooking, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The purifier comes with a fully sealed filtration system, which Dyson claimed captures 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It is also said to be suitable for homes with pets, as it helps remove allergens such as dander and pet odour.
Dyson said that the new HushJet Purifier Compact purifier, despite its compact size, offers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 250 meter cube per hour, providing whole-room purification. As for the area it can cover, Dyson said that it is suitable for rooms as big as 100 meter sq. The 360-degree Electrostatic Filter, coupled with the new HushJet Entrainment Nozzle, enables the purifier to project streams of purified air, covering up to 1076 sq. ft. The company also claimed that the Electrostatic Filter can last up to five years.
Dyson said that the airflow system of the HushJet Purifier Compact purifier is built to reduce turbulence and noise, allowing it to run at 24 dB in Sleep Mode.
The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact purifier features a smart auto mode which uses sensors to monitor air quality in real time, automatically adjusting performance. Air quality monitoring is also available through the MyDyson app which offers additional functionalities such as custom purification schedules, filterlife update, and more. The purifier also works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free use.
Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: Specifications
Size: 45cm x 23cm x 23cm
Weight: 3.5kg
Filtration: Electrostatic filtration and activated carbon filtration for up to 99.97 per cent down to 0.3 microns
Max room size: 100m2
CADR: 250 m3/h
Filter life: Up to 5 years 360-degree electrostatic particulate
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.