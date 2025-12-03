ChatGPT on iOS may soon draw on Apple Health metrics for tailored replies

As noted in the report, the newest ChatGPT app update contains a hidden image of the Apple Health icon within its code. The code strings further suggest that users may eventually be able to link the Apple Health app with ChatGPT to receive tailored, more accurate insights based on their fitness and wellness metrics.

According to the report, the internal references point to ChatGPT potentially being able to read several Apple Health categories covering activity, sleep, nutrition, breathing and hearing data.

There is currently no indication that Apple Health integration is being tested publicly or in any beta builds, implying that the feature remains in early development. Apple may also choose to announce this capability as part of a broader Health app revamp that is expected next year with iOS 27.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple is preparing a significant redesign of the Health app, which may include new AI-powered coaching features aimed at offering personalised wellness and behaviour-improvement guidance. This revamp is expected to include expert-led video content that provides insights into health conditions and lifestyle changes. Apple is also said to be working on AI-based fitness coaching tools to help users fine-tune their workout form, along with expanded food-tracking features.