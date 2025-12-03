Home / Technology / Tech News / Red Dead Redemption arrives on phones, consoles, Nintendo Switch 2, Netflix

Rockstar Games brings Red Dead Redemption to mobile for the first time, alongside enhanced graphics for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2

Red Dead Redemption (Image: Rockstar Games)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Rockstar Games has released upgraded versions of Red Dead Redemption along with its standalone expansion Undead Nightmare on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. These titles are also available to Netflix subscribers via the Netflix app on iOS and Android. Owners of the previous-generation or original platform versions (PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) can obtain free digital upgrades to the new console builds and carry over their existing save data.

Platforms and availability

The games are now listed on current consoles — PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The games have also made their debut on mobile (compatible iOS and Android devices).
 
Netflix subscribers can download and play either title through the Netflix app as part of their subscription. The new console releases are also included in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

What’s included

Both releases contain the full single-player campaigns for Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, plus bonus content originally bundled in the Game of the Year Edition.

Technical improvements for consoles

  • Targeted 60 frames per second performance.
  • Enhanced image quality and HDR support.
  • Resolutions up to 4K on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
  • On Nintendo Switch 2, the release supports DLSS, HDR, mouse controls and a “fluid 60 FPS high-resolution” mode.

Free digital upgrades and save transfer

Players who already own Red Dead Redemption on older consoles can upgrade to the current-gen releases at no extra cost:
  • PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version for free and carry over their existing save data.
  • Xbox One owners with the digital version can download the new Xbox Series X|S release from the Microsoft Store.
  • Nintendo Switch owners of the original Switch edition can upgrade to the Switch 2 version via a Nintendo eShop “Edition Upgrade Pack” at no charge and retain their previous save files.
Rockstar Games said that save data carryover is supported, so players can continue progress from the older versions.

What is Red Dead Redemption?

Red Dead Redemption is an open-world game set in 1911, following former outlaw John Marston as he is forced by government agents to hunt down members of his old gang. The story unfolds across a fictionalised American frontier and northern Mexico, during a period when industrialisation is overtaking the old west.
 
Gameplay blends linear missions with open exploration, including horseback travel, gunfights, hunting, random encounters, and activities like bounty hunting, duelling, and clearing gang hideouts. A morality system shapes how characters and towns respond to Marston, while the narrative moves him through different regions as he closes in on his former gang.

Topics :Gamingonline gamingonline games

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

