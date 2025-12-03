Red Dead Redemption arrives on phones, consoles, Nintendo Switch 2, Netflix

The games are now listed on current consoles — PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The games have also made their debut on mobile (compatible iOS and Android devices).

Netflix subscribers can download and play either title through the Netflix app as part of their subscription. The new console releases are also included in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

What’s included

Both releases contain the full single-player campaigns for Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, plus bonus content originally bundled in the Game of the Year Edition.

Technical improvements for consoles

Targeted 60 frames per second performance.

Enhanced image quality and HDR support.

Resolutions up to 4K on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

On Nintendo Switch 2, the release supports DLSS, HDR, mouse controls and a “fluid 60 FPS high-resolution” mode.

Free digital upgrades and save transfer

Players who already own Red Dead Redemption on older consoles can upgrade to the current-gen releases at no extra cost: