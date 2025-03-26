Tech Wrap March 26: WWDC 2025 Dates, ChatGPT's image generation, Gemini 2.5

Apple has confirmed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 will take place online from June 9 to 13. The event will kick off with a keynote, where the company will showcase the "latest Apple software and technologies." Apple will also hold a special in-person gathering at Apple Park on June 9, offering developers the opportunity to watch the keynote and interact with Apple experts.

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT will soon feature integrated text-to-image generation, powered by its GPT-4o model. Previously, this capability was handled by OpenAI’s separate DALL-E tool. During a livestream on Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman introduced this as ChatGPT’s first major update of the year. With this enhancement, ChatGPT will be able to generate and modify images directly within the platform.

Google has launched the Gemini 2.5 AI model, starting with an experimental version known as Gemini 2.5 Pro. In a blog post on Google DeepMind, the company described the new AI models as "thinking models" equipped with advanced reasoning abilities. As per Google, these models can evaluate information, form logical conclusions, account for context and subtle details, and make well-informed decisions.

Chinese tech company Vivo is preparing to introduce its first mixed-reality headset, named "Vision." Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in China, Vivo stated that its upcoming mixed-reality platform will incorporate the company's "Blue Technology Matrix," which includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models and imaging technologies. The company also revealed plans to integrate robotics into consumer products by merging these technologies.

The second part of PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.7 update is on the way. Game developer Krafton has announced that this new phase will introduce additional weapon upgrades and gameplay enhancements.

Sony has released system updates for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, aimed at refining user experience, enhancing system stability, and optimizing existing features. The update for PS5 is more extensive, while the PS4 receives a minor upgrade as part of Sony’s ongoing support for its previous-generation console.

Samsung is reportedly working on extended reality (XR) smart glasses featuring a built-in display. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing ETNews, these glasses will have a display capable of projecting information or visuals directly onto the lenses. Additionally, they are expected to include integrated speakers for audio output.

Microsoft has announced upcoming tests for significant backend updates in Windows 11, starting with builds in the 26200 range, now available to Insiders in the Dev Channel. These tests are expected to serve as groundwork for the version 25H2 update, set to launch later this year.

Apple has disclosed that it will use images gathered for Apple Maps to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. According to 9To5Mac, an update on the Apple Maps Image Collection website states that, starting this month, images collected from Apple's vehicle surveys will also contribute to training generative AI (Gen-AI) models.

India's top telecom providers—Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio—are working on integrating built-in caller ID functionality, allowing phones to display the caller’s name without needing third-party apps like Truecaller. These telecom firms are partnering with global technology companies, including HP, Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia, to develop the necessary infrastructure.

Apple is reportedly introducing mixing tools in Apple Music, enabling DJs to create track mixes within the app. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the app now features a dedicated "DJ with Apple Music" category page.

British tech brand Nothing has rolled out a "Camera Capture" feature for its AI-powered hub, Essential Space. This new function utilizes the "Essential Key" button on Phone 3a series devices, allowing users to take pictures directly from the camera viewfinder and add notes instantly, eliminating the need to manually navigate to the gallery afterward.