Apple is reportedly planning to launch the second-generation Vision Pro headset before spring 2026. Citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, 9to5Mac reported that the successor to Apple’s mixed-reality headset will likely be released between the fall of 2025 and spring 2026.

This follows a report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated that Apple has postponed plans for a more affordable Vision-line headset while continuing work on the next-generation Vision Pro.

Instead of a lower-cost Vision Pro model, Apple could be developing a new device in the Vision-line, designed to function as an accessory for iPhones. Unlike the standalone Apple Vision Pro, this model is expected to include only a display and a battery, with all data transferred to a paired iPhone for computation. This would reportedly reduce the cost and make the mixed-reality space more accessible. Gurman also mentioned that Apple is exploring “several ideas” for its Vision headset line.

ALSO READ: Apple planning new affordable Vision headset as iPhone accessory: Report Despite this, the second-generation Vision Pro headset is likely the only product in Apple’s Vision line with a set release schedule.

Apple Vision Pro 2: What to expect

The second-generation Vision Pro headset will likely resemble the current model, with minor changes to the design. The most significant changes will be internal, with a new processor. The device is expected to be powered by the M5 chip, anticipated to launch next year alongside new iPad Pro and Mac models.

The headset could also feature improved software optimisation, similar to the new display options for the Mac Virtual Display in visionOS 2.2, that offer Wide and Ultra-Wide display capabilities.