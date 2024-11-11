Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition to feature flagship Exynos chip: Report

Samsung ’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition (FE) model may be powered by the same Exynos 2400 processor as the flagship Galaxy S24. According to a report by Android Authority, the more affordable clamshell foldable smartphone, currently in development, is expected to feature the Exynos 2400 chip, also found in Samsung's Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models.

Recent reports suggest that Samsung may introduce an FE version of its Galaxy Z Flip to make foldable smartphones more accessible. During its latest quarterly earnings announcement, Samsung hinted at plans to lower the entry barriers for foldable devices, likely in response to rising competition from brands like Motorola, which already offers affordable alternatives to its premium flip phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: What to expect

While reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature the flagship Exynos chip from the Galaxy S24 series, it may come with a toned-down version of the processor. Samsung could opt for the Exynos 2400e, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 FE, providing strong performance for a mid-range flip phone, including advanced features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

To keep costs down, Samsung may implement certain reductions, such as offering a lower storage base model, less RAM, and a smaller cover display compared to the premium model. The FE edition could also feature a slightly simplified camera system to maintain a more accessible price point.