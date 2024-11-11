OPPO Find X8 series with ColorOS 15 launching on Nov 21: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that its Find X8 series flagship smartphones will be launched on 21 November in markets beyond its home country. The company will host an in-person event in Bali, Indonesia, to unveil both the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The smartphones are expected to be available in India following the global launch. At the event, OPPO will also introduce the global version of its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface for eligible smartphones. This UI was previously unveiled in China alongside the Find X8 series. OPPO Find X8 series: What to expect

Along with the launch announcement, OPPO has revealed the specifications of the global version of the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones. The base Find X8 model incorporates a slim periscope zoom camera into its sleek profile, which measures 7.85mm in thickness and weighs 193g. It features a 6.59-inch display with narrow, symmetrical bezels. The Find X8 will be available in Star Grey and Space Black colours, both with a fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch display with quad-curved glass on both the front and back. It will also debut the company’s first dual-periscope telephoto camera for global markets. The Pro model will be available in Space Black and Pearl White, with the Pearl White version featuring a unique pearlescent pattern.

Both models feature a camera system co-created with the Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. Additionally, OPPO has incorporated advanced features such as AI Telescope Zoom technology, allowing users to zoom beyond 10x using software optimisation. Both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are powered by larger silicon-carbon batteries, with the Find X8 housing a 5630mAh battery and the Pro model featuring a 5910mAh battery.

OPPO ColorOS 15: What’s new

Launched in China last month, OPPO's ColorOS 15 introduces new animations, smoother transitions, and a redesigned lock screen with 3D effects. A standout feature is the “Direct Fluid Cloud” bar, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, which expands from the camera cutout to display key information, such as a timer or recording.

The update also includes OPPO's new virtual assistant, "Super Xiaobu," which offers system-level interactions and a UI similar to Siri, featuring a glowing border. AI-powered features include Google’s Circle to Search-like “One Circle Question” for queries, “Photo Q&A” for visual searches, and tools to enhance image resolution, remove blur, and correct reflections. AI tools such as AI Voice Summary and AI Notes enhance productivity.

Moreover, ColorOS 15 introduces an AirDrop-like file-sharing feature, enhanced split-screen multitasking, and redesigned Quick Settings.

The global version of the ColorOS 15 UI is expected to align closely with the Chinese version.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait + 50MP telephoto (6x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5910mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

OPPO Find X8: Expected specifications