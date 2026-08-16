Energy solutions will be crucial for data centres: Krishna Jonnalagadda

What you need for AI is data, chips and power. And data is not constrained at some level. Chips are a potential constraint because of geopolitical considerations. I think power is where the constraint is and we believe the infrastructure will happen. The only thing that could really change if chips become one hundred times more efficient and we do not need that much power. But we can see the roadmaps of all the chipmakers and while chips are getting much more efficient, we still need power.