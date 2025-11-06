Home / Technology / Tech News / Epic Games, Google settle 5-year antitrust battle over Android app store

Epic Games, Google settle 5-year antitrust battle over Android app store

Epic and Google revealed the settlement agreement in a joint legal document they filed in a San Francisco federal court on Tuesday

Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California
Google took another hit in October when the US Supreme Court refused to protect it from the judge's required app store makeover | Image: Bloomberg
AP San Fancisco
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Video game maker Epic Games has reached a comprehensive settlement" with Google that could end its 5-year-old legal crusade targeting Google's Play Store for Android apps.

Epic and Google revealed the settlement agreement in a joint legal document they filed in a San Francisco federal court on Tuesday.

They said it would allow the parties to put their disputes aside while making Android a more vibrant and competitive platform for users and developers".

Epic, which makes the hit online game Fortnite, won a victory over the summer when a federal appeals court upheld a jury verdict condemning Google's Android app store as an illegal monopoly.

The unanimous ruling cleared the way for a federal judge to enforce a potentially disruptive shake-up that's designed to give consumers more choices. Google took another hit in October when the US Supreme Court refused to protect it from the judge's required app store makeover.

The specific terms of the settlement agreement remain under seal and must be approved by U.S. District Judge James Donato, but the two companies broadly outlined some of their agreements in their joint filing.

They said the settlement closely follows Donato's October 2024 ruling ordering Google to tear down the digital walls shielding its Android app store from competition. That included a provision that will require its app store to distribute rival third-party app stores so consumers can download them to their phones, if they so desire.

Google had hoped to void those changes with an appeal, but the ruling issued in July by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a legal blow for the tech giant, which has been waylaid in three separate antitrust trials affecting different pillars of its internet empire.

Epic Games filed lawsuits targeting Google's Play Store as well as Apple's iPhone app store in 2020 in an attempt to bypass exclusive payment processing systems that charged 15 per cent to 30 per cent commissions on in-app transactions.

The settlement agreement proposed on Tuesday calls for Google to set certain limits on those payments.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney called the settlement an awesome proposal in a social media post.

Sameer Samat, president of Google's Android division, said it will focus on expanding developer choice and flexibility, lowering fees, and encouraging more competition all while keeping users safe.

Google had previously complained that Donato's forcing of more app store competition posed security concerns. A hearing is set for Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Nov 5: WhatsApp on Apple Watch, Moto G67 Power, OpenAI Sora app

HDR10+ Advanced: Samsung's response to Dolby Vision 2 format previewed

Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana'

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may see global launch this year: What to expect

Microsoft's Bing Image Creator can now use in-house MAI-Image-1 AI model

Topics :GoogleAndroidonline games

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story