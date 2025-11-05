Microsoft's Bing Image Creator can now use in-house MAI-Image-1 AI model

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, in a post on X, said that MAI-Image-1 excels at generating images with artistic lighting/photorealistic detail, nature scenes, and food.

For the uninitiated, Bing Image Creator is Microsoft’s AI tool that generates images from text prompts within Bing and Edge, and Copilot Audio Expressions turns written text into expressive audio narration. With MAI-Image-1 integration into Copilot Audio Expressions, when users select Story Mode, Audio Expressions will use MAI-Image-1 to visualise a story with an image.

What is MAI-Image-1, and how was it developed

Microsoft’s MAI-Image-1 is its first in-house text-to-image generation model. According to the company, it has been designed for photorealistic output, and it aims to balance speed and image quality. It is also Microsoft’s third internally developed AI model, following MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview, which were launched in August to enhance Copilot’s AI capabilities.