Tech Wrap Nov 5: WhatsApp on Apple Watch, Moto G67 Power, OpenAI Sora app

WhatsApp has rolled out a new app for Apple Watch that enables users to read and reply to messages, as well as handle chats without using their iPhone. As noted in WhatsApp’s blog, the app lets users view and respond to texts, check incoming calls, send voice notes, and react to messages right from their wrist. This update expands WhatsApp’s Apple Watch features beyond simple notifications while keeping all communication end-to-end encrypted.

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G67 Power in India, adding another model to its G-series range. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a massive 7,000mAh battery. According to the company, the phone can deliver up to 58 hours of usage on a single charge. It also includes Moto AI–based photography and editing tools designed to enhance image quality.

After iOS, OpenAI's Sora app arrives on Android in select regions Following its iOS debut in September, OpenAI has now released the Sora app for Android users in selected markets. In an announcement on X, Sora’s official account confirmed that the app is now available in seven regions — Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam. The company has yet to reveal any details about an India release. Apple's next MacBook may run on iPhone chip, priced below MacBook Air Apple is rumored to be developing a new entry-level MacBook powered by an A-series Apple Silicon processor — the same type of chip used in iPhones. Bloomberg reports that the company aims this affordable Mac model at users of Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops, as well as iPad customers who prefer a traditional laptop design.

Google AI Mode gains agentic skills to book tickets, schedule appointments Google has upgraded its AI Mode with new “agentic capabilities,” enabling it to assist users with booking event tickets, restaurant tables, and wellness appointments directly from Search. As per Google, these improvements aim to make AI Mode more practical by allowing it to complete real-world actions instead of merely responding to queries. Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana' Google is reportedly adding its powerful image editing tool, Nano Banana, to Google Messages through a new function called Remix. A report from Android Authority states that this tool will enable users to create AI-generated custom images using photos shared within chats — all without leaving the app.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may see global launch this year Samsung’s anticipated tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, may be introduced in more markets than initially expected. As reported by 9to5Google, the device — which was recently presented at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea — has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification database with multiple regional model numbers, suggesting a broader global release. After iOS 26.1, Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 1 for iPhones HDR10+ Advanced: Samsung's response to Dolby Vision 2 format previewed Soon after rolling out the iOS 26.1 update, Apple has begun distributing the first developer beta of iOS 26.2 for eligible iPhones. While the previous release added the Liquid Glass feature to control transparency across the interface, iOS 26.2 introduces a Lock Screen customisation slider and upgrades several native apps such as Passwords, Freeform, Reminders, Health, and Podcasts. Additionally, the update expands AirPods Live Translation support to users within the European Union.

Samsung has reportedly demonstrated a simulated preview of HDR10+ Advanced, its next-generation HDR format designed to enhance brightness, tone mapping, motion, and colour. According to a report by Forbes, the new format brings significant upgrades aimed at both gamers and home theatre users, closely aligning with the recently introduced Dolby Vision 2 in terms of functionality. One of the first supporters of HDR10+ Advanced is Amazon’s Prime Video, which has committed to adopting the format across select content. Amazon Music integrates Alexa Plus for AI-based discovery, more Amazon is enhancing its music streaming platform by embedding Alexa Plus into the Amazon Music app on both iOS and Android. This update brings conversational, AI-driven music exploration directly into the app. The company said the integration employs generative AI to boost engagement and discovery within Amazon Music. For now, access is limited to participants in the Alexa Plus Early Access program, with a wider rollout expected in the coming months, though no specific timeline has been disclosed.

OPPO Reno 15 series with MediaTek chips may launch soon Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is reportedly preparing to introduce the OPPO Reno 15 series soon. According to GSMArena, one of the models has been spotted on the Geekbench database, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and 16GB of RAM. The report suggests the lineup will include a base, Pro, and Pro Max variant. The series is expected to debut in China by the end of December, followed by a likely launch in India. Apple AirPods Pro 3 review: Smart, seamless, and fitness-ready earphones The AirPods Pro 3 elevate Apple’s Pro range with improved adaptive audio, fitness tracking, enhanced noise cancellation, and a more comfortable design. Their seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem continues to stand out, offering effortless connectivity across devices. However, drawbacks such as limited manual sound adjustments, modest translation functions, and average battery life keep them from being flawless. Still, for those in the Apple ecosystem seeking premium wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3 remain a top choice.

Microsoft's Bing Image Creator can now use in-house MAI-Image-1 AI model Microsoft has revealed that its first proprietary AI image generation model, MAI-Image-1, is now integrated into Bing Image Creator and Copilot Audio Expressions. In a press release, the company stated that MAI-Image-1 is accessible on Bing’s website, its mobile app, and even through the Bing search bar. Users can now choose it alongside DALL·E 3 and GPT-4o in the model selection menu. The new generator is currently available in India. Amazon sues to stop Perplexity from using AI tool from purchasing stuff Amazon.com Inc. is suing Perplexity AI Inc. to try and stop the startup from helping users buy items on the world’s largest online marketplace, setting up a showdown that may have implications for the reach of so-called agentic artificial intelligence. The US online retailer filed a lawsuit Tuesday demanding Perplexity stop allowing its AI browser agent, Comet, to make purchases online for users. The e-commerce giant is accusing Perplexity of committing computer fraud by failing to disclose when Comet is shopping on a real person’s behalf, in violation of Amazon’s terms of service, according to the complaint in San Francisco federal court.