Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana'

According to the report, the latest 20251031 beta update for Google Messages now includes the new Nano Banana-powered Remix feature. The report stated that the integration “appears to bring Nano Banana’s image-generation capabilities directly into chat conversations,” allowing users to create custom visuals from their own images and short text prompts.

Once the feature rolls out, users will find the Remix option in two places — inside the media picker and by long-pressing an image within a chat. When selected for the first time, a pop-up will notify users that their images will be sent to Google’s servers for processing. After agreeing, users will see preset suggestions and an input box to type their own prompt.

Tapping the Banana button begins the image generation process, creating an AI-edited version based on the user’s prompt. The report added that early beta code hints at possible daily usage limits for Remix, which may help manage demand when the feature first launches.