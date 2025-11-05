Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana'

Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana'

Reportedly, Google Messages is getting a Nano Banana-powered Remix tool that lets users create AI-generated images from chat photos and custom prompts

Nano Banana AI
Nano Banana AI
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is reportedly bringing its advanced image editing tool, Nano Banana, to Google Messages with a new feature called Remix. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature will let users generate unique AI images using photos shared in chats right inside the app.
 
According to the report, the latest 20251031 beta update for Google Messages now includes the new Nano Banana-powered Remix feature. The report stated that the integration “appears to bring Nano Banana’s image-generation capabilities directly into chat conversations,” allowing users to create custom visuals from their own images and short text prompts. 
 
Once the feature rolls out, users will find the Remix option in two places — inside the media picker and by long-pressing an image within a chat. When selected for the first time, a pop-up will notify users that their images will be sent to Google’s servers for processing. After agreeing, users will see preset suggestions and an input box to type their own prompt.
 
Tapping the Banana button begins the image generation process, creating an AI-edited version based on the user’s prompt. The report added that early beta code hints at possible daily usage limits for Remix, which may help manage demand when the feature first launches. 
Nano Banana has been widely known for its ability to retain likeness and details in AI-generated images — a step ahead of earlier editing models. Google seems to be gradually expanding its use across apps like Google Photos and now Messages, hinting at a broader AI push within its ecosystem.
 
While Google has not officially confirmed when Remix will be available to all users, the feature’s presence in the public beta suggests a rollout is close. Once live, it could make image sharing on Messages more creative and interactive, blending AI image generation into everyday conversations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may see global launch this year: What to expect

Microsoft's Bing Image Creator can now use in-house MAI-Image-1 AI model

Amazon Music integrates Alexa Plus for AI-based discovery, more: What's new

OPPO Reno 15 series with MediaTek chips may launch soon: What to expect

Apple's next MacBook may run on iPhone chip, priced below MacBook Air

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsGoogle's AI

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story