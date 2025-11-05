Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may see global launch this year: What to expect

The listing includes model numbers SM-D6390, SM-D639U, SM-D639U1, SM-D639N, and SM-D639B, which reportedly correspond to the Chinese, Korean, carrier and unlocked US, and international variants respectively. This suggests that Samsung plans to launch its first tri-fold phone in multiple regions beyond South Korea and China, contrary to earlier reports.

While Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold will arrive later this year, it has not yet revealed which specific markets will receive it first.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold design: What to expect

At the APEC 2025 summit, Samsung displayed two Galaxy Z TriFold units — one fully unfolded and another completely folded — offering the first close look at its three-panel design. The smartphone features a large, continuous foldable display divided into three sections connected by two hinges.

Unlike Huawei’s Mate XT, which folds outward in alternating directions, Samsung’s approach folds both sides inward — a design similar to the Flex G concept it showcased at CES 2022. From the user’s perspective, the right panel folds in first, followed by the left, resulting in a compact slab-like form factor similar to a traditional smartphone.