Home / Technology / Tech News / Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity: IBM CEO

Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity: IBM CEO

He also sought to separate invention of technology from deployment of technology

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna on Friday said he is "excited" about AI's power to drive productivity which can help companies and economies grow faster.

Speaking at B20 Summit India 2023, Krishna said that building on digital infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can take on certain low level cognitive tasks and be able to do them.

"When you can do that, you make everyone more productive, in effect you have more workers...you are generating more capita GDP in each nation...as we go back to very beginning of B20 about inclusion, that is the way to make GDP grow faster across all countries," he said.

The Indian American CEO of the global tech giant IBM went on to add: "Our goal should all be how do we make secure and accountable AI that can benefit productivity of enterprises and governments."

He also sought to separate invention of technology from deployment of technology.

Growth, he said, will happen everywhere, not just in global south.

"Deployment of technology will happen from the global south, as we have already seen with incredible services industry that has woken up in India. That is where I believe the initial focus should be in the south, not just to provide it for their own countries but globe at large because these workers are missing everywhere else," he said.

Noting that developing nations have decreasing working age population, he said there is only one answer on how to augment need for labour.

Krishna observed that more than half the world has decreasing working age people and jobs are really hard to fill across those places.

"Fill them from here, it is a technology provider and digital infrastructure, which means it can appear where needed," he said.

Also Read

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

IBM to pause hiring for jobs that AI could do, says CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

New AI model by IBM-NASA designed to help track Earth's climate change

We never stopped hiring in India, says IBM India MD Sandip Patel

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

As Europe cracks down on Big Tech, here are things that will change

India needs to export talents skilled in AI: Microsoft Vice Chair

Nvidia CEO Huang dispels fears of semiconductor chip shortage amid AI boom

Meta platforms to launch AI model for writing computer codes Aug 24

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIBMTechnology

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story