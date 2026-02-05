Explained: How Anthropic's Claude plug-ins rattled Indian IT stocks

Anthropic has introduced 11 plug-ins that allow Claude Cowork, its generative AI workspace, to automate work across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis, including tasks traditionally handled by platforms like Salesforce or ServiceNow, causing a sharp fall in IT stocks on February 3. Here’s a brief explainer:

It supports administrative, research and analysis, sales and legal and compliance functions. For administrative jobs, it generates a daily briefing that pulls from Slack, Notion and GitHub to bring up priorities by scanning each platform separately. For research and analysis, it researches, calculates, and provides PowerPoint presentations or Excel workbooks. When it comes to sales, Cowork synthesizes feedback from call transcripts, Slack, CRM notes, and linear issues to identify cross-platform patterns and generate prioritized product ideas. And for legal purposes, it turns a folder of lawsuit documents into a chronologically organized exhibit set with descriptive titles and strategic importance assessment.