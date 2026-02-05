Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Technology / Tech News / Explained: How Anthropic's Claude plug-ins rattled Indian IT stocks

Explained: How Anthropic's Claude plug-ins rattled Indian IT stocks

New plug-ins let Claude automate legal, sales and analytics tasks, raising fears of AI-led disruption to traditional software and IT services

Anthropic
premium
Anthropic(Photo: Reuters)
Avik Das
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 10:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Anthropic has introduced 11 plug-ins that allow Claude Cowork, its generative AI workspace, to automate work across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis, including tasks traditionally handled by platforms like Salesforce or ServiceNow, causing a sharp fall in IT stocks on February 3.  Here’s a brief explainer:
  How Cowork supports industries 
It supports administrative, research and analysis, sales and legal and compliance functions. For administrative jobs, it generates a daily briefing that pulls from Slack, Notion and GitHub to bring up priorities by scanning each platform separately. For research and analysis, it researches, calculates, and provides PowerPoint presentations or Excel workbooks. When it comes to sales, Cowork synthesizes feedback from call transcripts, Slack, CRM notes, and linear issues to identify cross-platform patterns and generate prioritized product ideas. And for legal purposes, it turns a folder of lawsuit documents into a chronologically organized exhibit set with descriptive titles and strategic importance assessment. 
How it helps users 
Anthropic already has Claude Code, a year-old coding agent. Cowork has agentic capabilities wrapped in a way that makes them accessible to a non-developer audience like analysts, legal teams, sales and marketers – people who don’t write code but still perform fairly complex workflows every day using a mix of traditional SaaS tools and a lot of manual work. 
What’s behind the sudden frenzy 
Anthropic’s innovation means that not only software coding but also non-technical regular tasks can now be automated. This has created a great deal of excitement among users but spooked tech and software as a service (SaaS) stock investors. There are concerns on whether this means a downturn in the business of software and IT services companies as AI upends the way people work. 
How industries and executives reacted 
Nasscom: Concerns that such tools will significantly disrupt or eliminate the technology services sector where India has a strong global presence are misplaced. Indian technology services companies work closely with global enterprises that operate complex technology environments, with interconnected systems and fragmented data. 
Aditya Agarwal, venture partner, South Park Commons: I spent a lot of time over the weekend writing code with Claude. And it was very clear that we will never ever write code by hand again. It doesn’t make any sense to do so. 
Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia: There’s this notion that the tool in the software industry is in decline, and will be replaced by AI ... It is the most illogical thing in the world, and time will prove itself. 
Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant: A tool or a technology would be plugged into an enterprise landscape, and magically, there will be output coming out of it. If that's the case, why hasn't that value drifted into enterprises over the last three years? It is very complex, you have to integrate workflows, business flows, with AI-led action-oriented technology with human labour.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Feb 05: Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy A07, Claude Cowork

Do native AI devices have a future, or will smartphones absorb the shift?

Apple's iOS 26.3 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones

Amazon announces Alexa+ subscription plans for non-Prime members: Details

Spotify updates lyrics with translations, offline access, more: What's new

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyIT-software sector

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story