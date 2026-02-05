Tech Wrap Feb 05: Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy A07, Claude Cowork

Google unveils Pixel 10a, pre-orders set to begin on Feb 18: What to expect Google has announced the Pixel 10a while setting the pre-order date from February 18. The US-based technology giant has released a teaser on its online store, confirming the launch date and pre-order details. Surprisingly, Google has not revealed any specifications of its upcoming smartphone. However, the teaser it has released indicate that the Pixel 10a will look comparable to the Pixel 9a in terms of design. Coming to the colours, the teaser feature the Pixel 10a in a new colour that appears to be a mix of Iris – seen in Pixel 9a – and Indigo – seen in Pixel 10.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G with 6,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India, featuring a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and comes in three colour options – Light Violet, Light Green and Black. Samsung has promised to deliver six years of software upgrades, and six years of security patches. Claude Cowork explained: Anthropic's AI tool, plugins that spooked markets Anthropic has updated Cowork with tools that lets its AI assistant Claude go beyond chat and actively handle everyday workplace tasks. Alongside, the company introduced 11 plug-ins that allow Claude to automate work across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis, including tasks traditionally handled by platforms like Salesforce or ServiceNow. Cowork is currently available as a research preview for Claude Max subscribers on macOS. While the company positions it as a productivity upgrade, the launch has raised concerns about how agent-based AI could disrupt traditional software services.

Spotify updates lyrics with translations, offline access, more: What's new Spotify is rolling out a set of updates to its lyrics feature to help users understand, access, and follow song lyrics. According to Spotify, the updates focus on three areas: lyric translations, offline access to lyrics and a redesigned way to view lyrics while a song is playing. Together, the updates are expected to make lyrics easier to use, especially for listeners who hear music in different languages or do not always have an internet connection. Amazon announces Alexa+ subscription plans for non-Prime members Amazon has kicked off Alexa+ rollout, starting with US, ending its early access phase and rolling out the next-generation AI assistant to all users across the region. Alexa+ is now available on Echo devices, through the Alexa app, and on the web, with Amazon introducing a tiered access model that includes free, paid, and Prime-linked options.

Apple's iOS 26.3 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones Do native AI devices have a future, or will smartphones absorb the shift? Apple has started rolling out the release candidate (RC) build of the upcoming iOS 26.3 update to developers and public beta testers, indicating that the software is nearing its official release for eligible iPhones. The iOS 26.3 RC build is expected to be the final version and incorporates all the features introduced throughout the iOS 26.3 beta cycle. The upcoming iOS 26.3 is expected to include updates to the wallpaper gallery, a tool for transitioning from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android device, notification forwarding feature on third-party accessories, and more.

Native AI devices have moved from a niche experiment to a topic of wider industry debate. Early products such as the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin made headlines in 2024 by promising an AI-first way to interact with technology, but neither managed to build a sustainable consumer market. Now, with companies like OpenAI and Apple reportedly exploring their own AI-focused hardware, analysts and industry insiders are split on whether the category is ready for a second attempt, or whether the future of “native AI” will play out inside smartphones instead of through entirely new gadgets. India previews AI stack progress ahead of AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled from February 16 to February 20 in New Delhi, will focus on the democratisation of artificial intelligence as one of the topics under the themes of People, Planet and Progress. Ahead of the event, the government has shared updates on the India AI Stack, outlining how the country has been preparing to deploy AI at scale. Google's quarterly results show internet giant getting stronger in AI age Google's latest quarterly report provided further evidence that its internet empire is withstanding an artificial intelligence shakeup that's turning into another potential boon for the company. The numbers released on Wednesday marked Google's third consecutive quarter of digital ad growth of more than 10 per cent from the previous year, while also posting more than 30 per cent sales growth in its division that powers data centres for AI services.