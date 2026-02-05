Apple's iOS 26.3 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones
Apple begins rolling out the iOS 26.3 release candidate (RC) to developers and beta testers with features introduced throughout the iOS 26.3 beta cycleSweta Kumari New Delhi
Apple has started rolling out the release candidate (RC) build of the upcoming iOS 26.3 update to developers and public beta testers, indicating that the software is nearing its official release for eligible iPhones. The iOS 26.3 RC build is expected to be the final version and incorporates all the features introduced throughout the iOS 26.3 beta cycle. The upcoming iOS 26.3 is expected to include updates to the wallpaper gallery, a tool for transitioning from an iPhone to an Android device, notification forwarding feature on third-party accessories, and more.
iOS 26.3 update: What to expect
Apple has already introduced several changes across earlier iOS 26.3 beta builds, offering a glimpse at what users can expect from the upcoming update. These include:
- Transfer from iPhone to Android: As seen in the developer beta, iOS 26.3 may add support for a smoother iOS-to-Android switching experience. The feature reportedly lets users place their iPhone near an Android device to start the transfer. After the two devices are connected, users can select data such as photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, contacts, and more to move across.
- New weather wallpaper: Apple has refreshed the iPhone wallpaper gallery by adding a dedicated weather section. Previously grouped under “Weather & Astronomy,” the two categories are now split into separate rows. The first iOS 26.3 beta introduces three new weather wallpapers, all of which retain the live feature that reflects real-time weather conditions based on the user’s current location.
- Third party access: The update may bring a new interface designed to meet upcoming EU rules that require Apple to allow third-party devices to access iPhone notifications. Despite Apple’s concerns over privacy and security, the update is expected to add a Notification Forwarding option under Settings > Notifications, letting users select a third-party accessory to receive forwarded alerts, one device at a time.
- Limit precise location: Apple has announced that iPhones using its in-house modem — including the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air — will receive a new “Limit precise location” option with iOS 26.3. This setting reduces the amount of location data shared with mobile networks to improve privacy. The feature will work only with supported carriers, which currently include Boost Mobile in the US, Telekom in Germany, and EE and BT in the UK, among others.
- RCS end-to-end encryption: As reported by 9To5Mac, Apple is updating iOS 26.3 on end-to-end encryption support for RCS messages in the Messages app. While Apple has not confirmed whether iOS 26.3 will enable the feature.
- App Store ad design: Apple may come up with a new look for sponsored App Store search results. The familiar blue background used to highlight ads appears to be removed, making promoted listings resemble organic results more closely. Apple has not confirmed whether the change will roll out more widely.
iOS 26.3 update: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)