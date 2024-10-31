Apple has released the first batch of Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models with the iOS 18.1 update. Although Apple Intelligence debuted with limited features, the company has confirmed that more capabilities will be added in December. Additionally, Apple will roll out further enhancements in the coming months, including priority notifications, Siri with on-screen awareness, and more. Here are the details:

Apple Intelligence: Features coming with future update

Apple has said that its Writing Tools will become more powerful with an update in December. This update will enable users to describe specific changes they wish to apply to their text, such as making a dinner party invite sound poetic.

Furthermore, Apple will add the option to enable access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT from within Writing Tools and Siri. With ChatGPT integration in December, both Writing Tools and Siri will gain image and document understanding capabilities, streamlining workflows.

Visual Intelligence for the new iPhone 16 series will also be available starting in December. This feature will utilise Apple Intelligence to assist users in learning about the objects and places around them. For example, users can find information about a nearby restaurant and translate text in real-time using the new camera-like interface, accessible via the new Camera Control button.

Apple has already released the developer beta of the iOS 18.2 update, which includes some of these features. The beta version also offers advanced image generation tools, such as the dedicated Image Playground app for creating images with text prompts, and Genmoji for generating custom emojis. These features are expected to be available on eligible iPhones when iOS 18.2 officially rolls out in December.

More advanced features for the virtual assistant Siri are expected to come later. Apple stated that Siri will be able to understand personal context and gain onscreen awareness in the coming months.