Hyderabad's BluJ Aerospace aims for hydrogen-powered air taxis by 2030

A swift air taxi service connecting Hyderabad-Warangal, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry, and Mumbai-Pune — all in less than 39 minutes — may soon be a reality, courtesy of Hyderabad-based eVTOL startup BluJ Aerospace. The company aims to launch its first hydrogen-powered cargo flight by 2026, with passenger flights anticipated by 2030. As an initial step, BluJ showcased the flying capabilities of its autonomous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype at Nadergul Airfield on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday. The demonstration aircraft, powered by batteries and carrying no cargo, is the largest privately developed aircraft ever built in India. “Our long-term vision is to build regional air transport to reduce travel time and expand connectivity. The first product we’re developing is for cargo applications, where we plan to carry 100 kilograms of payload over 250 kilometers. Eventually, we aim to scale up to passenger aircraft,” said Amar Sri Vatsavaya, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company. Vatsavaya and co-founder Utham Kumar Dhramapuri have around 17 years of experience in the sector, working for key players like GE Global Research, Collins Aerospace, Skyroot Aerospace, and Boeing.

“We have completed a test flight of our first full-scale prototype. This is the largest aircraft ever built by a private company in India and the largest electric aircraft built by anyone in India. We are focusing on hydrogen-based technology, prioritizing long range and payload capacity," Vatsavaya added. The commercial logistics eVTOL, called BluJ REACH, with a payload capacity of 100 kg, is expected to launch commercially by 2026.

Coming soon: Hydrogen-powered air taxis

Additionally, reports suggest that the hydrogen-powered design with pilots will be capable of carrying around seven passengers over 600-700 km. The company is also developing a defense variant for relief and supply missions for armed forces. In May 2023, BluJ raised approximately $2.25 million from Rainmatter Capital by Zerodha, Endiya Partners, and Ideaspring Capital.

Vatsavaya mentioned that the company is in talks to raise an additional $10-12 million. “We plan to expand our facility, to reach a manufacturing scale of around 500 aircraft per year by 2027-28,” he said.

Hydrogen-driven cargo without emission

BluJ REACH will be its first product, aimed at unmanned logistics for long-range and heavy payloads. BluJ REACH will introduce innovative technologies such as hydrogen-electric propulsion, autonomous flight, and an electric powertrain, setting the path for sustainable and commercially viable air cargo.

With a goal of zero-emission propulsion featuring substantial range and payload capacity, the company has chosen hydrogen as the most practical solution due to its high specific energy density of 33 kilowatt-hours per kilogram—100 times greater than batteries and three times that of jet fuel.

Innovative hybrid system for air mobility

BluJ is developing a hybrid hydrogen propulsion system that combines high-power density lithium-ion batteries with high-energy-density fuel cells and lightweight Type-IV H2 storage tanks. Its aircraft structures are built with 80 per cent carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) by weight. CFRP provides the highest strength-to-weight ratio and is at least three times lighter than aluminum.

The company handles end-to-end design and manufacturing of structures in-house, giving it control over DFMA (Design for Manufacturing and Assembly), quality, timelines, and production costs.

‘We plan to enter the air taxi business by 2030, depending on regulations,” he said. Initially, the cargo variant will target sectors like the oil and gas industry, the North East, and remote areas for medical applications. Founded in 2022, BluJ currently has around 35 employees.