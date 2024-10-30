Nothing Phone 2a Plus community edition with glowing design launched

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched its Phone 2a Plus Community Edition smartphone. The company describes it as the first co-created smartphone developed in collaboration with some of Nothing’s community members. The Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is a limited edition phone featuring a glow-in-the-dark finish.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition: Price and availability

Nothing has stated that only 1,000 units will be produced globally, with community members given priority access to purchase the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition. The smartphone will be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs 29,999.

Details on how to purchase this edition will be available on the Nothing community platform, where members can register to receive a unique purchase link.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition: Details

Nothing has revealed that its Community Edition Project invited the global community to contribute to every aspect of the product—from hardware and wallpapers to packaging and marketing campaigns. The first stage involved hardware design, where winners collaborated with Nothing’s design team to bring the concept “Phosphorescence” to life. By using green-tinted phosphorescent materials, elements of the back of the phone emit a soft glow in dark environments. This feature is analogue and does not require any power source.

Subsequent stages involved designing wallpapers, packaging, and marketing campaigns. The expanded collection of available wallpapers on the Community Edition model includes designs from the winning concept “Connected Collection.” The smartphone's packaging features reflective elements that glow in dark environments, complementing the hardware.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Specifications