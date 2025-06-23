Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

A newly introduced Microsoft’s Family Safety tool is causing Google Chrome to crash on Windows, leaving users frustrated for more than two weeks. As reported by The Verge, the issue began in early June and either prevents Chrome from opening or causes it to crash immediately after launching.

Cause of the issue

According to a statement by Ellen T, Chrome support manager, the team has confirmed that Chrome is unable to run when Microsoft Family Safety is enabled. Other browsers, such as Firefox and Opera, remain unaffected.

What is Microsoft Family Safety Microsoft Family Safety is a built-in Windows feature that enables parents to monitor and restrict device usage. It supports: Content filtering

Screen time limits

Cross-device syncing across Windows, Android and Xbox For example, time limits set for games like Fortnite on a PC also apply to other devices, preventing children from bypassing restrictions by switching platforms. Workarounds to fix Chrome Until Microsoft rolls out an official fix, users have discovered a few temporary solutions: Rename Chrome.exe to Chrome1.exe

Disable the "filter inappropriate websites" setting in Family Safety While these methods restore access to Chrome, disabling the filter removes content restrictions, which could pose a concern for parents and educators.