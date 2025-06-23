Home / Technology / Tech News / Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

A bug in Microsoft's Family Safety tool is causing Chrome to crash on Windows. While Microsoft has yet to issue a fix, users can follow workarounds to restore browser functionality

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
A newly introduced Microsoft’s Family Safety tool is causing Google Chrome to crash on Windows, leaving users frustrated for more than two weeks. As reported by The Verge, the issue began in early June and either prevents Chrome from opening or causes it to crash immediately after launching.

Cause of the issue

According to a statement by Ellen T, Chrome support manager, the team has confirmed that Chrome is unable to run when Microsoft Family Safety is enabled. Other browsers, such as Firefox and Opera, remain unaffected.

What is Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft Family Safety is a built-in Windows feature that enables parents to monitor and restrict device usage. It supports:
  • Content filtering
  • Screen time limits
  • Cross-device syncing across Windows, Android and Xbox
For example, time limits set for games like Fortnite on a PC also apply to other devices, preventing children from bypassing restrictions by switching platforms.

Workarounds to fix Chrome

Until Microsoft rolls out an official fix, users have discovered a few temporary solutions:
  • Rename Chrome.exe to Chrome1.exe
  • Disable the “filter inappropriate websites” setting in Family Safety
While these methods restore access to Chrome, disabling the filter removes content restrictions, which could pose a concern for parents and educators. 

No official fix yet

Microsoft has not officially acknowledged the bug nor shared a timeline for resolution. A Chromium engineer noted that Microsoft has privately provided guidance to affected users, but this has not significantly alleviated the issue at scale.
 
The situation has renewed concerns about Microsoft’s past tactics to promote its Edge browser over Chrome. The company has previously used pop-ups, AI-driven search manipulation, and warning messages to deter users from switching browsers.
 

Topics :Microsoft 365Google ChromeMicrosoft

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

