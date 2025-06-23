Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for June 23, offering players a chance to unlock free in-game items. These can range from special character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and temporary power-ups.

As the codes are valid for a limited time and have a usage cap, players should claim them as soon as possible.

Here’s a list of currently active codes and a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by the InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 23 are:

FGHY78POIUAD

PLWE90QAZXCW

NBVC34ASDFZA

CVBN23BNMLQP

BNNM12ZXCVBH

WERZ89ASDFGH

ERTY34LKJMNL

VBNM45QWERTN

QWTY89VCXZLK

MNIU12MNBVCD

MNBV78ERTYUI

YUIP56BNMLKO

DFGH67GHJKLT

ASCV45LKJHGT

HGFT01LKJHGN

TREQ23ASDFGJ

LKHJ67QWERTY

ZXJH78GFDSAT

POIU90ZXCNMQ

POIU90ZXCNMQ Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. In the case of currencies like gold or diamonds, the balance reflects the update instantly.