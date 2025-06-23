Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 23. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for June 23, offering players a chance to unlock free in-game items. These can range from special character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and temporary power-ups.
 
As the codes are valid for a limited time and have a usage cap, players should claim them as soon as possible.
 
Here’s a list of currently active codes and a quick guide on how to redeem them. 

Also Read

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign: Bandai Namco makes it tougher to fight Nightlords

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 20 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16

Gigabyte launches Aorus Master 16 AI gaming laptop in India: Price, specs

GTA Online

GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by the InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 23 are:
 
  • FGHY78POIUAD
  • PLWE90QAZXCW
  • NBVC34ASDFZA
  • CVBN23BNMLQP
  • BNNM12ZXCVBH
  • WERZ89ASDFGH
  • ERTY34LKJMNL
  • VBNM45QWERTN
  • QWTY89VCXZLK
  • MNIU12MNBVCD
  • MNBV78ERTYUI
  • YUIP56BNMLKO
  • DFGH67GHJKLT
  • ASCV45LKJHGT
  • HGFT01LKJHGN
  • TREQ23ASDFGJ
  • LKHJ67QWERTY
  • ZXJH78GFDSAT
  • POIU90ZXCNMQ
  • JKLY56POIUYC

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. In the case of currencies like gold or diamonds, the balance reflects the update instantly.
 
These codes can be used to unlock various rewards, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.
 
With a daily limit of 500 redemptions and a 12-hour validity window, it’s best to redeem the codes promptly to ensure you don’t miss out.

More From This Section

PremiumAI in textile industry, Tiruppur textile AI adoption, Industry 4.0 in India, MSMEs digital transformation, AI sewing machines India, AI-powered textile manufacturing, CAD CAM in textiles, smart textile factories India, sustainable textile supply chai

Textile industry knits business with AI as companies adopt technology

Premiumdigital transformation report, CIO CMO collaboration, digital transformation success, ROI digital transformation, agility in business, customer experience improvement, CIO and CMO alignment, Bounteous Accolite report, digital transformation consultan

Algo Rhythm: Partnerships that companies need for digital transformation

PremiumMohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO), Infosys

Clients should see growth through AI in the next few years: Rafee Tarafdar

The Perplexity app

Apple executives hold internal talks about buying AI startup Perplexity

Premiumglobal data breach, Indian data leak, CERT-IN investigation, MeitY cyber norms, 16 billion accounts hacked, Apple Facebook data leak, Cybernews breach report, multi-factor authentication India, infostealer cyberattack, Indian cybersecurity response

Meity on alert to find Indian data in global breach; asks Cert-In to probe

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon