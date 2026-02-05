First made-in-India wheeled humanoid for industrial use takes centre stage

Addverb plans to build 100 humanoid robots in the first year to test demand with five to six premium domestic customers. Production is expected to rise to 500 units in the second year and 2,000 units in the third. Kumar said this timeline could speed up depending on global demand. The global humanoid robot market currently stands at around 10,000 units, with just 100-200 in India, and is projected to reach 10 billion globally by 2040.