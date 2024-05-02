Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Nothing announces offers on CMF accessories

Nothing has announced participation in the ongoing Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale with offers on products from its sub-brand CMF. In the sale, Nothing is offering CMF accessories such as Buds Pro wireless earbuds, Watch Pro smartwatch, Power 65 GaN charger, and Neckband Pro wireless earphones at discounted rates. These CMF products are also offered on Flipkart’s lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra during its Creators Fest sale. Nothing said the offers are currently live and valid until May 9 on both Flipkart and Myntra. Below are the offer details:

CMF Buds Pro: Price and details

Offered in dark grey, light grey, and orange colour options, the wireless earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,499. For reference, the earbuds were launched in India at Rs 3,499.

As for the details, the CMF Buds Pro supports hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) – up to 45dB with a maximum range of 5000Hz. Nothing said the earbuds feature LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) + PU (Polyurethane) audio drivers, which are powered by its Ultra Bass Technology. The Buds Pro features a 6-mic setup with Nothing’s Clear Voice Technology. The wireless earbuds are powered by Bluetooth 5.3, and support the Nothing X app for touch control customisation options and other features such as equalizer control and low latency mode. The earbuds are IP54 rated for resistance against water and dust.

CMF Watch Pro: Price and details

Offered in dark grey, metallic grey, ash grey, and silver colour, the CMF Watch Pro is available at a discounted price starting at Rs 3,299. The smartwatch was launched in India at Rs 3,999 onwards.

The Watch Pro from CMF sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display of a 60Hz refresh rate and over 600 nits peak brightness. The watch boasts an accelerometer sensor and heart rate sensor, which doubles up to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). Powered by a 340 mAh battery, the smartwatch weighs 47g. The watch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. Other features include Cloud watch dials, photo album watch dials, switching watch dials, breathing training, message notifications, phone music control, timer, stopwatch, alarms, weather, Find My Phone, flashlight, and remote camera control. The CMF Watch Pro is compatible with smartphones based on iOS 13 and above and Android 8.0 and above.

CMF Power 65W GaN: Price and details

Launched at Rs 2,999, the CMF Power 65W GaN charger is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,699 in dark grey and orange colours. The charger is also offered in a bundle deal with Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a at Rs 1,999.

The CMF Power 65W GaN Charger features two USB-C Ports and a USB-A port for power output. The charger supports a maximum of 65W power delivery through the USB-C ports, while the USB-A port supports a maximum of 36W. When using multiple ports simultaneously, the USB-C1 port gets the priority as it delivers 45W while the USB-C2 port peaks out at 20W. The USB-A, when used together with USB-C1, delivers 18W of peak power. The combination of USB C2 and USB A allows 15W power delivery through each of the ports.

CMF Buds

Launched at Rs 2,499, the CMF Buds are offered at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 in dark grey, light grey, and orange colours.

Weight: Buds – 4.57g, Case – 43.7g, Case with buds – 52.84g

Driver: 12.4mm dynamic

Noise cancellation: Yes, Active ANC (up to 42db)

Mics: Two on each bud, four in total

Codecs: SBC and AAC

Tuning: Nothing and Dirac

Battery: 45 mAh (each bud) and 460 in case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)

Protection: IP54 (Buds)

Features: In-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, Find My Earbuds, and touch controls

Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android

CMF Neckband Pro

Launched at Rs 1,999, the CMF Neckband Pro is offered in orange, light grey, and grey colour options at Rs 1,799.

Colours: Dark grey, light grey, and orange

Weight: 29.6g

Driver: 13.6mm dynamic

Noise Cancelling: Yes, Active ANC (up to 50db)

Mics: Five

Codecs: SBC and AAC

Tuning: Nothing

Battery: 220mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multi-device (two devices at a time)

Protection: IP55

Features: Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, LED charging status, Game Mode, and Find My Earbuds

Companion app: Nothing X for iOS and Android