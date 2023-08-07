Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Flipkart’s ongoing “Big Saving Days Sale” is offering major discounts on smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops and other electronics. The e-commerce website is offering products at discounted prices.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale details

The sale started on August 4, with early access for Flipkart Plus members, and will go on till August 9. Consumers can also avail 10 per cent instant discount by using HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards for transactions.

The discounts also include flagship premium smartphones like Apple iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (2), Samsung Galaxy S22+, vivo V27 5G, and realme 11 Pro+ 5G, along with other electronics. For those on budget, laptops can also be purchased from brands such as HP, Asus and more for under Rs 40,000.

Flipkart Big Saving Days deals

Apple iPhone 14 deal on Flipkart





The latest Apple iPhone 14, is available at Rs 69,999 during the Flipkart sale, down from its original Rs 79,900. Customers can also trade in their old smartphones to receive up to Rs 43,600 in value reduction. This phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display boasting a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and fortified with ceramic shield protection. The device is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, coupled with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and a dual 12MP camera system on the back.

Flipkart Sale smartphone offers: Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is priced at Rs 44,999. This device boasts a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor, enabling stunning photography even in challenging conditions. It includes features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, and more. The phone has a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32MP front camera for selfies and video chats. It also has a substantial 4700 mAh battery and 45W PPS charging.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available at Rs 59,999 during the sale, along with the option to reduce the cost by trading in your old smartphone for up to Rs 35,600. The Galaxy S22+ features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens sensor, ensuring unparalleled photographic versatility. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. The device's 4500 mAh battery supports both 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, providing convenience and power in one package.

vivo V27 5G deal on Flipkart

The vivo V27 5G is now available at price of Rs 32,999, down from Rs 36,999, and eligible for further discounts through smartphone trade-ins, up to Rs 31,600. The phone features a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Consumers can choose between 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage. The device is powered by a 4600mAh battery with proprietary fast charging support. Its triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50-megapixel primary camera.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G August 2023 sale on Flipkart

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 and can be further reduced through device trade-ins of up to Rs 27,350. This device offers a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor powers this device, available with options of 8GB and 12GB RAM. The phone's 5000mAh battery, coupled with proprietary fast charging. The triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera, and a 256 GB inbuilt storage.

The sale also includes laptops for under Rs 40,000 with additional discounts available on the exchange of old laptop. Some of the laptops under this price are:

HP 15s ey2143AU sale on Flipkart

The HP 15s ey2143AU laptop comes is at Rs 34,999 against its original price of Rs 47,147. On exchange of old laptop, consumers can receive an additional discount of up to Rs 19,000.The laptop features AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core Processor, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 64 bit Windows 11 Operating System, 512 GB SSD, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) display, Microsoft Office 2019 and Office 365 and comes with a one year warranty.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) August 2023 deal

This new laptop is priced at Rs 34,990 against its original price of Rs 50,990. On exchange of old laptop consumers can avail up to an additional Rs 20,900 off the price. The laptop includes AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core Processor, 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM, Windows 11 Operating System, 512 GB SSD, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) display, and comes with a one year warranty.