Follower to leader: India's AI application shifts reshape tech landscape

The artificial intelligence landscape is shifting away from models and infrastructure towards deployment as the technology translates into products, enterprise workflows and revenue, according to a report by SenseAI Ventures.
The report challenges the conventional view of India as a follower in the global AI race, positioning the country instead as a
key driver of the AI application layer — the stage where commercial value is captured. The report is based on an alalysis of
over 1,200 Indian AI startups alongside global investment and enterprise adoption trends.