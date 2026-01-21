WhatsApp may let iPhone users share group chat history with new members

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature on iOS that will allow users to share recent group chat history with new members when they are added to a group. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.2.10.73. The new option is designed to help new group members understand recent conversations that took place before they joined the group. Until now, users joining a group could not see earlier messages and often had to ask others to explain what they missed.

WhatsApp’s group chat history sharing feature on iOS

According to the report, users can choose to share up to 100 recent messages from a group chat with a newly added member. These messages can be from conversations that happened within the last 14 days. Once shared, the new member receives these messages immediately, helping them catch up on recent discussions without waiting or asking questions.

The report mentioned that the feature is not enabled automatically. WhatsApp will reportedly provide full control to the person adding the new member, allowing them to decide whether to share chat history or not.

How users can access it

To use this feature, users need to add a new member to a group. From the group chat info screen, they must tap on the “Add Member” option and select a contact. If the feature is available, an option to share recent messages appears at the bottom of the screen.

Users can choose to share the full 100 messages or select a smaller number if they want to limit what the new member can see. WhatsApp also shows confirmation alerts before messages are shared. These alerts appear three times to ensure users are aware of what they are doing.

Message visibility and security

Messages shared with new members are displayed in a different colour so they are easy to identify. Existing group members are also informed when chat history is shared. A system message appears in the group chat showing who shared the messages. The shared messages are taken from the device of the person adding the new member. The WABetaInfo report noted that they remain protected with end-to-end encryption and are securely delivered to the new participant.

Availability

As per the report, the feature is currently rolling out gradually to some beta testers on iOS. There is no official timeline yet for when it will be available to all users, but some beta users can already share chat history with people who do not have the feature enabled.