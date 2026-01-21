Sony hands TV business control to TCL: What it means for Bravia TVs

Sony has agreed to hand over control of its TV and home audio business to TCL through a new joint venture. Under the plan, TCL will own 51 per cent of the new company, while Sony will keep a 49 per cent stake. The new venture is expected to begin operations in April 2027, after regulatory approvals and final agreements are completed.

Sony said that consumers will continue to see products carrying the Sony and Bravia branding, but the new company will take the lead in running the business — from product design and manufacturing to sales and customer support. While nothing changes for buyers right away, the deal could eventually affect pricing, design choices, and where Sony-branded TVs are made.

This move comes as Sony continues to reduce its exposure to low-margin hardware businesses. Over the years, Sony has exited or scaled back products like PCs, smartphones, portable music players, and lower-end TVs. The Bravia brand survived mainly because Sony positioned it as a premium product tied to its film, gaming, and music ecosystem. ALSO READ: Netflix plans mobile app revamp with vertical video feed, podcasts: Report TCL, meanwhile, is one of the world’s largest TV makers and also makes display panels through its own manufacturing arm. It has built a strong presence in budget and mid-range TVs and has been trying to move into higher-end segments.

What it means for Sony Bravia products For now, nothing changes. Bravia TVs sold this year will still be designed and sold under Sony’s existing structure. Once the new joint venture becomes operational in 2027, Bravia TVs will likely be designed using a mix of Sony image processing and TCL display technology, and will likely use TCL’s supply chain network for manufacturing. This could have a few effects: Prices could come down: Sony said that the new venture will leverage TCL’s “end-to-end cost efficiency and vertical supply chain strength.” This could eventually make Sony-branded TVs more affordable than they are today.