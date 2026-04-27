Frequent Windows update-led shutdowns set to reduce soon: What's changing

Microsoft has announced a set of changes to improve how updates are delivered on Windows PCs, focusing mainly on giving users more control and reducing unexpected disruptions. The update experience now includes options like shutting down or restarting devices without forcing updates, extended pause controls and clearer update details. According to the company, these updates have been shaped by user feedback, adding that it reviewed thousands of responses before implementing the changes. There are the update noted in the Windows blog:

More control over updates

According to the blog, one of the key changes is the flexibility over when updates take place. During the initial setup of a new device, users now have the option to skip updates and go straight to the desktop, choosing to install them later. The company said that if updates are skipped, the latest features and security fixes will not be available until they are installed. With this option built into the setup process, users can decide when to update their device.

Windows is also expanding its pause feature. Users can now pause updates for up to 35 days using a calendar-based system and extend that pause multiple times if needed. The company noted that it may make it easier for users to avoid updates during busy periods like travel or work deadlines. In the blog, the company noted that if 35 days is not enough, users can now extend the pause repeatedly. Updates can be paused again for up to 35 days each time, with no limit on how often the pause can be reset. Another key tweak is in the Power menu. Restart and shutdown options are now clearly separated from update actions. This means users can turn off or restart their PC without being forced into installing updates at that moment, while update-specific options remain available separately.

Additionally, Microsoft is adding clearer information about updates. For example, driver updates will now show categories like audio, display, or battery, helping users better understand what is being installed. READ: Google strengthens AI push with $40 billion investment in Anthropic Fewer disruptions and restarts In the blog, Microsoft mentioned that many users face issues when their computer asks for updates right as they start using it, especially when this happens multiple times in a month. To address this, Microsoft is now combining different types of updates to reduce how often a system needs to restart. Driver, .NET, and firmware updates will be aligned with the regular monthly update, so most users will see fewer reboots.