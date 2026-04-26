Bracing for Mythos: AI power pushes global cybersecurity overhaul

Claude Mythos, Anthropic’s latest general-purpose artificial intelligence (AI) model, has forced a global strategic pivot. From private and public-sector organisations to governments and tech-policy institutions, the model is demanding a rethink of software and cybersecurity frameworks.

India has started preparing in anticipation of Mythos being misused. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, bank executives and other senior civil servants to discuss Mythos’ risks and its ability to find vulnerabilities in legacy software systems.

Government officials who attended the meeting said the general belief is that while Mythos is powerful, more companies will release their own versions of such models that are equally, if not more, capable.

“Mythos shifts the centre of gravity of the debate towards capability risk. It demonstrates that certain AI systems can possess operational capacities that materially alter the security environment in which governments, industries and critical infrastructure operate,” said Jameela Sahiba, associate director at policy think tank The Dialogue.

Experts argue agentic AI like Mythos — capable of more complex decision-making than traditional tools — exposes countries and companies to systemic vulnerabilities. These capabilities “rapidly discover and operationalise weaknesses across digital infrastructure” faster than existing defensive and regulatory mechanisms can respond.

Nasscom, which represents the Indian information technology industry, said in a statement: “It is imperative that Indian technology firms are included in the global industry consortium by Anthropic under the Glasswing project. Ensuring their participation is a critical step towards strengthening global cyber resilience, enabling responsible testing, and safeguarding interconnected digital ecosystems at scale.”

“These systems are effectively weaponising reasoning. We are moving from a world of N-days to a critical window of minutes. This shifts the risk from static infrastructure to the speed of the attack cycle, where machines reason across identity, code and supply chains at a pace humans cannot manually match,” said Philippa Cogswell, managing partner for Japan and Asia Pacific at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42.

“We did not explicitly train Mythos Preview to have these capabilities. Rather, they emerged as a downstream consequence of general improvements in code, reasoning, and autonomy. The same improvements that make the model substantially more effective at patching vulnerabilities also make it substantially more effective at exploiting them,” Anthropic said in a blog post after the model’s limited release.

Anthropic said Mythos can identify and exploit vulnerabilities across all major operating systems and web browsers. These “subtle” flaws were dormant and undetected for nearly three decades, evading both detection and patching until Mythos discovered them.

Glasswing partners will use Mythos for defensive security and share the lessons with others worldwide. They will get access to Mythos’ preview to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in their own foundational systems.

“Mythos Preview has already found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser. Given the rate of AI progress, it will not be long before such capabilities proliferate, potentially beyond actors who are committed to deploying them safely. The fallout — for economies, public safety and national security — could be severe,” Anthropic said in the post.

Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing, an initiative in which it will work with multiple business giants to develop “defensive” applications for Mythos.

“We anticipate this work will focus on tasks like local vulnerability detection, black-box testing of binaries, securing endpoints, and penetration testing of systems,” Anthropic said.

Some experts, however, argue that Mythos has not created a new problem but exposed an old one. Ajai Chowdhry, chairman of the EPIC Foundation and a member of the mission governing board of the government’s National Quantum Mission, said the problem is that “modern computing is more brittle, under-tested and under-governed than we like to admit.”