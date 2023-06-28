Home / Technology / Tech News / From Lava to Karbonn: Indian smartphone brands aiming to make a comeback

From Lava to Karbonn: Indian smartphone brands aiming to make a comeback

The Indian smartphone brands are looking to fill the vacuum created in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Indian mobile brands Micromax, Lava and Karbonn are working on making a comeback to the market to fill the vacuum created in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday. This vacuum has been created as most smartphone makers have stopped releasing phones in this range and the Chinese brands are under pressure from the Centre.
According to ET, Karbonn is looking to launch a smartphone priced at Rs 4,999, while Micromax at Rs 5,999. Micromax is also in talks with telecom operators to bundle the handset at Rs 4,999. Lava is looking to launch more 5G smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Data from market tracker Counterpoint Research shows that in the March quarter, Indian brands had less than one per cent share in the market. This was 45 per cent at the peak of their popularity in 2013 and 2014.
Now, the market is mainly led by Samsung which has a market share of 20 per cent. It is followed by Chinese brands including Vivo (17 per cent), Xiaomi (16 per cent), Oppo (12 per cent) and Realme (nine per cent).

Pradeep Jain, managing director at Jaina Group, which owns Karbonn, was quoted in the report as saying that the brand will focus on 4G phones as they are expected to remain in trend for the next three years.
Sunil Raina, president and business head of Lava, was also quoted as saying that the company has improved its products, software and after-sales service. As a result, it has already witnessed "three times growth over last year".

The Indian brands used to design and manufacture most of their handsets from Chinese partners till their own brands like Vivo and Xiaomi entered the market.
This time, however, Indian brands will design and manufacture the phones in the country. 

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

