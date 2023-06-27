Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget



“Snapdragon – at its core – is driving innovation while meeting the demands of OEMs and the broader industry,” said Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With this generational advancement in the Snapdragon 4-series, consumers will have greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities. We optimised every aspect of the platform in order to maximize the experiences for users.” Qualcomm on June 26 announced the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a value-tier chip with support for standalone and non-standalone 5G network in sub-6GHz bands. Based on Samsung 4nm foundry, the chip also brings performance and imaging-related improvements. It is a 64-bit octa-core chip with two performance cores based on ARM A78 architecture (up to 2.2GHz) and six efficiency cores based on ARM A55 architecture (up to 2GHz).



Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip brings up to 10 per cent better CPU performance compared to previous generation chip. The chip supports UFS 3.1 2-lane storage and up to LPDDR5x (3200MHz) memory for improvements in data processing speeds. Besides, the chip supports up to fullHD+ resolution display of up to 120Hz refresh rate and mobile gaming at up to 120 frames-per-second. It brings AI-enhanced noise cancellation technology, Qualcomm aptX audio codec, and support for Quick Charge 4+. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip is powered by Snapdragon X61 5G modem-RF, based on 3GPP release 16, for download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and upload speeds of up to 900 Mbps. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity.