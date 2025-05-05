Mother's day deals: Apple offers up to Rs 8k cashback, 12-month no-cost EMI

Ahead of Mother’s Day , Apple India has announced up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) on all iPhone models from select banks. The no-cost EMI is also available on iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. The offer is available on credit cards from leading banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, J&K Bank, and more. On debit cards, no-cost EMI is available from HDFC Bank.

Besides no-interest EMI plans, customers can get bank cashback of up to Rs 8,000 on select products with eligible cards. Additionally, Apple is offering up to Rs 67,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in.

No-interest EMI plans: How it works

The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is now applicable when purchasing an eligible product from the Apple Store, both online and offline. Besides the 24-month option, Apple is offering no-cost EMI for three months, six months and nine months.

In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 16 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over six months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 12-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 12 months as 12 monthly payments of Rs 6,658.

Bank cashback: Eligible devices

iPhones

iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 Pro:

Price: Rs 1,19,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 Plus:

Price: Rs 89,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 4000

iPhone 16:

Price: Rs 79,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 4000

iPads

iPad Mini:

Price: Rs 49,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 3000

iPad Air (11-inch):

Price: Rs 59,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 4000

iPad Air (13-inch):

Price: Rs 79,900

Bank cashback: Rs 4000

iPad

Price: Rs 34,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 3000

Macs

Mac Studio:

Price: Rs 2,14,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 5000

Mac Mini:

Price: Rs 59,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 3000

MacBook Pro:

Price: Rs 1,69,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 8000

iMac:

Price: Rs 1,34,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 7000

MacBook Air:

Price: Rs 99,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 5000

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10:

Price: Rs 46,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 4000

Apple Watch SE:

Price: Rs 24,900 onwards

Bank cashback: Rs 4000

Offers on AirPods

Besides these offers, Apple is also offering no-interest EMI plans up to six months on all AirPods models. Additionally, bank cashback of Rs 4,000 is applicable while purchasing AirPods 4 or AirPods Max. Rs 1,000 bank cashback is also applicable on AirPods Pro 2.