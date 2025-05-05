Mother's day deals: Apple offers up to Rs 8k cashback, 12-month no-cost EMI

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Apple India has announced up to 12-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) on all iPhone models from select banks. The no-cost EMI is also available on iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. The offer is available on credit cards from leading banks, including American Express, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, J&K Bank, and more. On debit cards, no-cost EMI is available from HDFC Bank.
Besides no-interest EMI plans, customers can get bank cashback of up to Rs 8,000 on select products with eligible cards. Additionally, Apple is offering up to Rs 67,015 in credit towards purchasing a new iPhone through trade-in.
No-interest EMI plans: How it works
The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is now applicable when purchasing an eligible product from the Apple Store, both online and offline. Besides the 24-month option, Apple is offering no-cost EMI for three months, six months and nine months.
In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 16 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over six months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 12-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 12 months as 12 monthly payments of Rs 6,658.
Bank cashback: Eligible devices
iPhones
iPhone 16 Pro Max:
Price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 Pro:
Price: Rs 1,19,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 Plus:
Price: Rs 89,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
iPhone 16:
Price: Rs 79,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
iPads
iPad Mini:
Price: Rs 49,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 3000
iPad Air (11-inch):
Price: Rs 59,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
iPad Air (13-inch):
Price: Rs 79,900
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
iPad
Price: Rs 34,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 3000
Macs
Mac Studio:
Price: Rs 2,14,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 5000
Mac Mini:
Price: Rs 59,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 3000
MacBook Pro:
Price: Rs 1,69,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 8000
iMac:
Price: Rs 1,34,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 7000
MacBook Air:
Price: Rs 99,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 5000
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10:
Price: Rs 46,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
Apple Watch SE:
Price: Rs 24,900 onwards
Bank cashback: Rs 4000
Offers on AirPods
Besides these offers, Apple is also offering no-interest EMI plans up to six months on all AirPods models. Additionally, bank cashback of Rs 4,000 is applicable while purchasing AirPods 4 or AirPods Max. Rs 1,000 bank cashback is also applicable on AirPods Pro 2.