As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify, the spread of misinformation has become a serious concern — fuelling anxiety and distortion of facts. While social media and news platforms provide regular developments, official government alerts offer verified information that can be crucial during emergencies.

Both Android and iPhone devices now allow users to receive emergency notifications, including national security alerts, natural disaster warnings, and other critical updates directly from government authorities.

India-Pak tensions: Here's how to activate emergency alerts on your phone

>Enabling government test alerts on iPhone

-Open the Settings app on your iPhone

-Tap Notifications from the list of options

-Scroll to the very bottom of the screen

-Find the Government Alerts section

-Toggle on Test Alerts to start receiving them

>Enabling government test alerts on Android

-Head to your phone’s Settings menu

-Scroll down and select Safety & Emergency

-Tap on Wireless Emergency Alerts

-Enable all available alert types to stay informed during emergencies

Pakistan targets civilian infrastructure, condemned as 'cowardly'

The Indian armed forces have responded firmly to recent provocations by Pakistan, including air intrusions, missile strikes, and attacks on civilian infrastructure, the government said on Saturday at a press briefing.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan had "continued their provocation, carrying out aggressive actions and employing multiple threat vectors" across the LoC and international border. These included drone, long-range weapon, and fighter jet strikes at over 26 locations, from Srinagar to Naliya. She condemned the targeting of medicare centres and schools at air bases in Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur as a "cowardly act".

While Indian forces successfully neutralised most of the threats, limited damage was sustained at air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj. After missile strikes began at 1:40 am on Saturday, India launched precision strikes on military targets in Pakistan. Singh rejected Pakistan’s claims of hitting Indian S-400 systems as false. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi detailed Pakistan’s use of advanced weaponry, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri labelled the attacks “provocations” and stressed India’s “measured” response.