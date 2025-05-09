Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi

Google Cloud is keen on working with the Centre on the IndiaAI Mission and is exploring ways to collaborate with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director (MD), said.

“One of the reasons we set up the Delhi region was to service public sector needs. The next phase is the AI mission opportunity, where we are closely working with the government,” said Bedi at a select media roundtable briefing.

The public sector, government, companies that work with the government, and other verticals such as finance, which are regulated by the government, remain key focus areas for Google Cloud, Bedi said.

Owning all four layers of the artificial intelligence stack helps the company optimise solutions for its customers better. This is done by fine-tuning and performance tuning the offerings according to customer requirements, he said.

India is among the fastest-growing markets for Google in the Cloud services segment.

The company has seen “increased adoption” of its offerings across segments from public sector, government enterprises, small and medium businesses to digital-native companies, Bedi had said during his keynote address at the Google Cloud Leaders Connect event.