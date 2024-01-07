Home / Technology / Tech News / Future check for Indian startups: 70% see demand for AI solutions

Future check for Indian startups: 70% see demand for AI solutions

Startups see investments coming for deep tech, a term used for businesses that develop new offerings based on tangible engineering innovation or scientific discoveries

Shivani Shinde

Jan 07 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
Last year was challenging for Indian technology startups after a decade of rapid growth. Valuations shrank and regulations changed. And yet India added more than 950 new startups in 2023 to take the total count to 31,000, according to a new report. 
Most startups expect to increase revenue but 46 per cent of them are positive about the funding environment. 
 

Startups see investments coming for deep tech, a term used for businesses that develop new offerings based on tangible engineering innovation or scientific discoveries.


Technologystartups in Indiatech start-upsNasscom

Jan 07 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

